Jonathan Sirois and Joel Waterman Called up by Canada
November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTREAL - Goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois and defender Joel Waterman have been selected by the Canadian national team for the November international break.
Canada will face Suriname in the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals. The first leg will take place on November 15 at the Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo, Suriname. Canada will then host the second leg of the quarter-finals at BMO Field in Toronto on November 19.
Sirois and Waterman were also part of a group of CF Montréal players invited to a Canadian national team pre-camp in Toronto on November 4.
The 23-year-old goalkeeper received his third consecutive invitation to the national team. Sirois was also called up by Canada for the Concacaf Nations League match against Trinidad and Tobago last March.
In his last call-up, Waterman came on as a late substitute in Canada's win over the Panamanians. The defender also played 20 minutes in a 2-0 win over the USA in his first call-up since being named to Canada's squad for the 2024 Copa América last June.
