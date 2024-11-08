Colorado Rapids Homegrown Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Named to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -  Colorado Rapids Homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry has been named to the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team roster for their upcoming international friendlies in Spain, U.S. Soccer announced today. Beaudry and the United States will start their camp with a match against South Korea on November 16 followed by a match against France on November 18, both in Marbella, Spain.

The Castle Pines, Colorado, native made his MLS debut on October 19 against Austin FC. At 18-years-old, Beaudry became the youngest goalkeeper in club history to both appear and start in a match, surpassing Abraham Rodriguez, who previously set the mark in 2022 at 19-years-old.

This will be Beaudry's first call-up to the U-20 side for the United States. Most recently, he participated with the U-19 team in the Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Mexico in July. The goalkeeper started in five of six matches in the tournament, logging 380 minutes. Beaudry posted three clean sheets and only allowed three goals in the tournament, helping lead the U.S. to the tournament final.

Prior to his time with the U-19 team, Beaudry featured for the United States in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, where he logged three starts as the U.S. advanced to the Round of 16.

Beaudry signed a Homegrown Contract with the Rapids on January 10, 2024, after being with the club for over two years. The goalkeeper has primarily featured with Rapids 2 since making his professional debut with the MLS Next Pro side on April 30, 2023. He earned recognition for his play in MLS NEXT Pro during the 2023 season, being named a finalist for the league's Goalkeeper of the Year award. Beaudry made 16 starts for Rapids 2, posting two clean sheets and helping the side secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in 2023. Beaudry made seven appearances with Rapids 2 during the 2024 season across all competitions. Notably, he recorded a clean sheet in the U.S. Open Cup against Azteca FC on March 31, 2024.

