U14s, U18s Lead Young Garys with Strong Results at Home and on the Road
November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
The Young Garys 2024 academy season rolls on as all five age groups were once again in action this past weekend. The U13s, U14s and U15s all played home matches at Mercy Health Training Center while the U16s and U18s hit the road for matches against the Michigan Wolves and Vardar Soccer Club.
The FC Cincinnati Academy went 5-3-0 across eight matches with the U15s, U16s and U18s playing two games each on the weekend.
U13s
Bennett Hendrickson scored the U13s lone goal in a 2-1 loss against Chicago FC United. Deon Foster assisted on the goal.
U14s
The U14s cruised past FC United in a 5-0 win in their lone match of the weekend. Both Adrian Maldonado and Gabriel Jones tallied a brace in the contest and Ryan Schlotterbeck netted one of his own. Brayden Erb continued his strong season, earning another clean sheet with his performance in goal.
U15s
To cap off the weekend matches at MHTC, the U15s earned a 3-2 win over Columbus Crew but fell to FC United, 1-0. In their match against the Crew, Adin Fikic, Kuita Harun, and Sam Sullivan all notched goals.
U16s
The U16s played two matches away from home this weekend against the Michigan Wolves and Vardar Soccer Club. The Young Garys split results, falling to the Wolves 3-2 and ousting Vardar in a comfortable 4-0 win. Ademar Chavez scored three goals across the two matches with Isaiah Izaguirre, Ethan Oakley and Christian Ruiz rounding out the scoring. David Paz picked up a clean sheet in the win against Vardar.
U18s
Like the U16s, the U18s played two matches this weekend against the Wolves and Vardar, winning each match by a 3-2 scoreline. Matt Schenfeld and Sam Weeter each scored and assisted in the first match against the Wolves while Will Kuisel added a third on the afternoon. Kuisel then scored in the team's second match against Vardar, alongside teammates Justin Hylton and Jio Mora. Justin Blanco and Andrei Chirila tallied assists against Vardar.
The Michigan Wolves and Vardar Soccer Club will make the trip to Cincinnati this weekend to take on the U13s and U14s on November 9-10. The U15s face Vardar on Sunday while the U16s and U18s are off.
