Maxime Crépeau, Kamal Miller Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals

November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. -Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and defender Kamal Miller have been called into the Canadian Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in November, Canada Soccer announced today.

Canada is set to face Suriname in a home-and-away quarterfinal series in Concacaf Nations League play. The series kicks off Nov. 15 at Flora Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname, with the return leg set for Nov. 19 at BMO Field in Toronto.

Crépeau, 30,has made24appearances (23starts) for Canada's national team.Notably, he has seven clean sheets on the international stage, with his last coming against Chile in a 0-0 draw on June 30 in the group stage of Copa América 2024. The Quebec native most recently joined Canada during the October international window for a friendly against Panama, in which he started as Canada won 2-1 on Oct.16 in Toronto. Crépeau finished his debut season in Portland with 58 saves across 20 appearances (20 starts).

Miller, 27, has made46appearances (38starts) with Canada, tallying three assists. The Toronto native last came in as a second-half substitute in Canada's friendly against Mexico on Sept. 11. With the Timbers this season, Miller made 23 appearances (22 starts), recording one assist.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Canada vs. Suriname

(Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal) Nov. 15

3:30p.m. (Pacific) MaximeCrépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) Flora Stadium - Paramaribo, Suriname

Canada vs. Suriname

(Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal) Nov. 19

4:30p.m. (Pacific) MaximeCrépeau, Kamal Miller (Canada) BMO Field- Toronto, Ontario

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.