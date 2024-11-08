Austin FC Signs Dani Pereira to New Contract

November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a contract extension with midfielder Dani Pereira. Pereira signs a new deal with the Verde & Black for the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

Additionally, Pereira has obtained a Green Card to become a permanent resident of the United States. Pereira will no longer occupy an international slot on Austin FC's roster after carrying that designation in the 2021-2024 seasons.

"Austin FC is the place where I began my professional career and this Club and community have become like home for me and my family," said Pereira. "I'm already looking forward to the start of preseason and can't wait to play at Q2 Stadium again soon."

Pereira joined Austin FC as a Generation adidas selection with the first overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft. Across the 2021-2024 MLS seasons, Pereira recorded three (3) goals and 17 assists across 116 total MLS appearances, 98 of which were starts. In 2023, he tied for the team lead with eight (8) assists. In 2024, he led the team in big chances created (6) and successful dribbles per 90 (1.5).

"Dani arrived at Austin FC as a young player and has grown a tremendous amount in the four seasons since," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He has become an important part of our midfield and still has potential to continue developing."

At the senior international level, Pereira has made five (5) total appearances for Venezuela, most recently starting against Bolivia on September 5, 2024. He was a member of the Venezuela squad for Copa América 2024, in which la Vinotinto won their group and reached the quarterfinals.

Prior to being drafted by Austin, Pereira played two (2) seasons of collegiate soccer at Virginia Tech, where he tallied six (6) goals and six (6) assists in 26 matches. As a young player, he played for Northside High School in Roanoke, Virginia. He was named Timesland Player of the Year as a senior, scoring 44 goals and leading the team to the Class 3 state final.

Transaction:  Austin FC agrees to a new contract with midfielder Dani Pereira. Pereira signs with Austin through the end of the 2025 season with an option for 2026.

