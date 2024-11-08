Inter Miami CF Announces Splendor Water as Club's Official Premium Water

November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







The partnership debuts this Saturday, with Splendor Water as the presenting partner for Inter Miami's all-or-nothing Game 3 playoff against Atlanta United at Chase Stadium

Inter Miami CF is thrilled to introduce Splendor Water, an Ecuadorian volcanic artesian water, as the Official Premium Water of Inter Miami CF. As an Official Club Partner, Splendor Water joins Inter Miami's world-class roster of partners, reinforcing the Club's commitment to building a portfolio of top-quality brands for its dedicated fans.

As Inter Miami is reshaping the fútbol landscape in the United States and globally, Splendor's award-winning mineral water is set to hydrate and replenish the Club's passionate fans on gameday as they enjoy every moment of the action on the pitch.

The partnership will debut this Saturday, Nov. 9 with Splendor Water as the presenting partner for the all-or-nothing Game 3 of the Round One Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs between Inter Miami and Atlanta United at Chase Stadium. As part of the excitement, the first 10,000 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition co-branded rally towel from Splendor Water and Inter Miami CF. Additionally, as fans leave the stadium, the first 3,000 fans will receive a complimentary 250ml bottle of Splendor premium water.

"We welcome Splendor Water with open arms as our Club's Official Premium Water," said Euan Warren, Inter Miami CF Vice President of Partnerships. "We are proud to have another prominent international brand within our family of partners that will not only enhance the gameday experience at Chase Stadium for our passionate fans, but also shares a strong commitment to offering the best."

"The Splendor team is honored to join the Inter Miami family of partners at a time when both our brand and the Club are seeing increasing excitement and success," said Sara Couch, Splendor Water Director of Growth and Operations. "We feel Inter Miami's values and dedication to the growth of their team and athletes align perfectly with our mission and dedication to sharing this incredible water with the world, and providing access to all who seek its superior hydration and replenishment."

As part of this multiyear collaboration, Splendor Water will become the entitlement partner of Chase Stadium's East Club in the 2025 season, and launch engaging fan giveaways at select Inter Miami CF home matches. Additionally, Splendor Water will be prominently featured with in-stadium signage throughout Chase Stadium.

Splendor Water is a volcanic artesian mineral water, which filters naturally through the Cotopaxi Volcano and is bottled at its source in the Andes rainforest of La Maná, Ecuador. Splendor is one of the only waters in the world with naturally occurring colloidal gold and silver nanoparticles as well as natural electrolytes like calcium, magnesium, and potassium-a rare, naturally isotonic mineral combination. In efforts to promote environmental change, Splendor is actively working to become a certified B-Corporation with a commitment to recover and reuse at least 70% of its bottles and raw materials. Splendor is also a Smart Planet Certified brand, adhering to the mission of fostering environmental conservation. To share its appreciation for the land that helped create it, Splendor gives 1% of its gross sales back to environmental protection organizations and the people of Ecuador and the Galapagos Islands as a proud member of 1% for the Planet, through which one of their partnerships has deemed them the Official Conservation Ambassador of the Galapagos Islands.

For more information please visit intermiamicf.com and splendorwater.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.