Seven Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty
November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United has seven players who have been called up to represent their respective countries during the FIFA International Window in November, including: Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canada), forward Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada), midfielder Robin Lod (Finland), forward Teemu Pukki (Finland), fullback Joseph Rosales (Honduras), defender Michael Boxall (New Zealand), and midfielder Carlos Harvey (Panama).
Dayne St. Clair and Tani Oluwaseyi will represent Canada during the 2024-2025 Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal, where Canada will face Suriname twice within one week. The first fixture will take place on November 15 in Suriname, then both teams will head north to Toronto, Ontario for their second fixture at BMO Field on November 19.
Robin Lod, Teemu Pukki and the Finland National Team will continue to compete in Group B2 of the UEFA Nations League, where they will first take on the Republic of Ireland at Aviva Stadium in Ireland on Thursday, November 14. The duo then returns to Finland to face Greece on November 17 at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in the Töölö district, just outside the Finnish capital Helsinki.
Michael Boxall will join the All Whites during the nation's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign in November, where New Zealand will host Vanuatu at FMG Stadium Waikato on November 15. Then, the All Whites will face Samoa on Monday, November 18 at Go Media Stadium.
Joseph Rosales joins the Honduras National Team while they compete in Concacaf Nations League in the Quarterfinal. During Leg 1, Los Catrachos will face Mexico at Francisco Morazán Stadium in Honduras on November 15. Leg 2 of the Quarterfinal will take place in Mexico at Estadio Nemesio Díez where the teams will face one another once again on Tuesday, November 19.
Carlos Harvey will represent Panama in the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal. Panama is set to take on Costa Rica during Leg 1 on November 14 at the National Stadium of Costa Rica. Leg 2 will take place on November 18 against Costa Rica. The second fixture between the teams will be held at Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama.
Date Game Time (CT) Location
Thurs., Nov 14 Ireland vs. Finland 1:45 p.m. Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
Thurs., Nov 14 Costa Rica vs. Panama 8:00 p.m. National Stadium of Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica
Fri., Nov 15 New Zealand vs. Vanuatu 12:30 a.m. FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand
Fri., Nov 15 Suriname vs. Canada 5:30 p.m. Flora Stadium, Paramaribo, Suriname
Fri., Nov 15 Honduras vs. Mexico 8:00 p.m. Francisco Morazán Stadium, Cortés, Honduras
Sun., Nov 17 Finland vs. Greece 11:00 a.m. Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland
Mon., Nov 18 Samoa vs. New Zealand 12:30 a.m. Go Media Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand
Mon., Nov 18 Panama vs. Costa Rica 8:00 p.m. Estadio Olímpico Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez, Panamá Province, Panama
Tues., Nov 19 Canada vs. Suriname 6:30 p.m. BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario
Tues., Nov 19 Mexico vs. Honduras 8:30 p.m. Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, Mexico
