Chicago Fire FC Names Michael Stephens Head of Recruitment

November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has hired Michael Stephens as Head of Recruitment. Stephens, a former Fire player and scout, returns to the organization to lead the Club's efforts in identifying, recruiting, and acquiring world-class talent. As a member of the sporting leadership team, Stephens will report directly to Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter.

"I'm pleased to welcome Michael back to the Club as our Head of Recruitment," said Berhalter. "Having worked closely with him at the U.S. Men's National Team, I've seen firsthand the dedication and attention to detail that he brings to talent recruitment. His deep knowledge of MLS, combined with his experience at the international level, will be a significant asset as we look to build a winning team and establish the Fire as a leader in player recruitment."

In his role as Head of Recruitment, Stephens will design and execute a talent acquisition strategy that positions the Club as a leader in player acquisitions in domestic and international markets, securing top talent that meets both immediate competitive needs and long-term objectives. Stephens will also manage the Club's worldwide scouting network, collaborate with the head coach and technical staff to ensure that the recruitment strategy is aligned with the team's needs and playing philosophy, and establish relationships with key stakeholders to enhance recruitment efforts and facilitate negotiations.

"I would like to thank Gregg and everyone at the Chicago Fire for this incredible opportunity to work for my hometown Club," said Stephens. "We will give our all to put a team on the field that the fans can be proud of."

A native of Lisle, Ill., Stephens joins the Fire after spending the past three seasons on the technical staff with the LA Galaxy, where he oversaw the identification and evaluation of prospective players. During his tenure with the Galaxy, the club qualified for the playoffs in two of three seasons, including a highly successful 2024 campaign which saw the team finish second in the Western Conference and produce its highest regular season point total (64) since the 2011 campaign. Prior to his time with the Galaxy, Stephens served as a First Team Scout for the Fire (2018-19), before joining the U.S. Men's National Team as an Advanced Scout from 2019 to 2022.

Stephens began his professional career when he was selected as the 16th overall pick in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft by the LA Galaxy. In four seasons with the Galaxy, Stephens won two MLS Cups (2011, 2012) and two Supporters' Shield titles (2010, 2011), recording four goals and 12 assists in 121 matches played (61 starts) across all competitions. After featuring for Norwegian side Stabæk for one season, Stephens spent two years with the Fire (2015-16), recording six assists in 37 appearances (27 starts). Stephens then played his final season as a professional in 2017, helping the San Francisco Deltas win the North American Soccer League (NASL) championship.

