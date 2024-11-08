Rapids Academy Goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo Called into U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for Upcoming Training Camp in Florida

November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -  Rapids Academy goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo has been called up to the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for the team's upcoming training camp this November, U.S. Soccer announced today. Campagnolo will join the national team from November 11-17 in Orlando, Florida, under Head Coach Mike Nsien.

This will be Campagnolo's first call up to the U-19 side, but the goalkeeper has had experience with just about every other age group within the U.S. youth ranks. Most recently, he featured for the U-18 side for international friendlies against Japan and Peru this past September.

Campagnolo is not the only goalkeeper in the Rapids organization to receive an international call up during this window, with Zack Steffen being named to the U.S. Senior Men's National Team and Adam Beaudry on the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team. This marks the first time in club history that three goalkeepers have been called up to their respective national teams, senior or youth, in the same international window.

With Rapids Academy, Campagnolo started his time with the U-17 team during the 2023-24 MLS NEXT season, helping the team to a spot in the 2023-24 MLS NEXT Cup after finishing as the runner-up in MLS NEXT Pro Pathway Western Conference. His play during the season earned him the honor of being named as a 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star.

In addition to his time with the Academy, Campagnolo has also played for the club's MLS NEXT Pro side, Rapids 2, where he made his professional debut on July 16, 2024, in a match against Minnesota United FC 2. The goalkeeper made nine starts in net during the 2024 season for the second team.

Campagnolo's national team experience extends to the country's U-15, U-16, U-17, and U-18 sides. The goalkeeper made his first official national team debut with the U-15s in 2022 at the Torneo Delle Nazioni in Italy, playing in three matches against Slovenia, Italy and Portugal. He earned himself the Man of the Match honor for his performance against Italy during the tournament.

Campagnolo made the jump to the U-16 side in November 2022, earning a call up for the Football Federations Cup in Spain where he made two appearances for the team in their matches against Spain and England.

In September 2023, Campagnolo joined the U-17s for the first time in his national team career for the Vaclav Jezek Tournament in the Czech Republic as the team prepared for the upcoming World Cup. He was named to the U.S. roster for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup where the team made a run all the way to the Round of 16 before falling short to Germany in a 3-2 loss. Most recently, Campagnolo was called up to the U-17s in West Palm Beach, Florida, for the team's first training camp of 2024.

The 17-year-old has been with the Rapids organization since 2023 after joining Rapids Academy from Orlando City SC Academy, where he spent three seasons. He started his time with Orlando City's U-15 side in 2020 before joining the U-17s at the beginning of the 2022-23 MLS NEXT season. During his time with Orlando, the goalkeeper had the opportunity to train with Sporting Portugal in Lisbon, Portugal, in 2022 and Germany's FC Schalke 04 in Gelsenjkkirchen, Germany, in 2023.

