Two Revolution Players Earn National Team Call-Ups for November
November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Two additional New England Revolution players have earned national team call-ups for upcoming fixtures during the November FIFA international window. Defender and Revolution Academy product Peyton Miller received a call-up to the United States Under-20 Men's National Team for its November training camp in Marbella, Spain from November 11-19, including friendly matches against Korea Republic (Nov. 16, 11:00 a.m. ET) and France (Nov. 18, 11:00 a.m. ET). Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf will represent Nigeria in a pair of Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Benin (Nov. 14, 2:00 p.m. ET) and Rwanda (Nov. 18, 11:00 a.m. ET). Revolution midfielder Esmir Bajraktarević was called up to the Bosnia & Herzegovina National Team earlier this week.
NOVEMBER INTERNATIONAL CALL-UPS
ALHASSAN YUSUF
Nigeria
2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying
Nov. 14 at Benin
Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny, Abidjan, CIV
2:00 p.m. ET
Nov. 18 vs. Rwanda
Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo
11:00 a.m. ET
PEYTON MILLER
United States U-20
November Training Camp & Friendlies
Nov. 16 vs. Korea Republic U-20
Marbella Football Center, Spain
11:00 a.m. ET
Nov. 18 vs. France U-20
Marbella Football Center, Spain
11:00 a.m. ET
Yusuf, acquired by New England on August 2 from Belgian club Royal Antwerp FC, has collected six caps with the Nigeria National Team, all following his debut earlier in January 2024 in a friendly against Guinea. The 24-year-old midfielder suited up for three appearances, including one start, in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, coming on as a substitute in the AFCON final. The Kano, Nigeria native earned a call-up last month for a pair of 2025 AFCON Qualifiers against Libya. Yusuf appeared in seven MLS matches for New England, five of them starts, and registered two assists.
Miller earns his second selection to the United States Under-20 National Team after attending training camp in Chile last month. Miller, one of two players born in 2007 included on Marko Mitrovic's training camp roster, has also previously represented the Stars & Stripes at the U-17, U-16, and U-15 levels. The selection comes at a critical moment for the Under-20 team as it prepares for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup next September. Miller was the second-youngest player on the U.S. roster at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia, appearing in all four matches and tallying one assist in tournament play. The Unionville, Conn. native previously made three appearances for the U.S. U-16 Youth National Team in November 2022, scoring one goal.
In his debut MLS campaign, Miller appeared in 10 matches with eight starts since his first team debut on July 17, with three additional appearances in Leagues Cup 2024. Miller, who celebrated his 17th birthday on Friday, is the second-youngest player to appear in an MLS match for New England, and the eighth-youngest player in MLS history to record an assist. The defender was ranked 22nd on the MLS' 2024 '22 Under 22' List, one of two Revolution Homegrown Players on the annual list alongside Bajraktarević.
