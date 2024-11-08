Atlanta United Faces Inter Miami CF in Game 3 of Round One Best-Of-3 Series

November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United faces Inter Miami CF in a decisive Game 3 of Round One of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Saturday night at Chase Stadium. The match is set to kick-off at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, while fans can also tune-in to radio calls on Star 94 and La Mejor.

Atlanta owns a 6-5-4 all-time record against Inter Miami in MLS regular season and postseason play, 5-1-2 at home and 1-4-2 on the road in the series. After Miami won Game 1 on Oct. 25 at Chase Stadium, Atlanta evened the series with a 2-1 win in Game 2 on Nov. 2 with goals from Derrick Williams and Xande Silva.

The crowd of 68,455 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday was the fifth-largest postseason crowd in MLS history. Atlanta is now 7-1-1 in home playoff matches. In full venue playoff matches at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the club is 5-0-1 and has outscored opponents 11-2.

Saturday's Game 3 will be Atlanta's 17th MLS postseason match in club history with a 8-6-2 record in those matches: 7-1-1 at home and 1-5-1 on the road.

Pedro Amador recorded his seventh assist of the season in Game 2, his third of the postseason, and has now provided an assist in four consecutive matches. Amador ranks first in MLS in primary assists per 90 minutes at .61 (min. 1,000 minutes).

Brad Guzan leads all goalkeepers in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs with 14 saves. He set a club playoff record with eight saves in Game 1 against Miami.

Alexey Miranchuk is tied for third in MLS in chances created per 90 minutes this postseason with 4.0.

Saturday, Nov. 9 | Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. | 8 p.m. (ET)

Atlanta United (10-14-10, 40 points) vs. Inter Miami CF (22-4-8, 74 points)

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

TV | MLS Season Pass

English Radio | Star 94

Spanish Radio | La Mejor

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from November 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.