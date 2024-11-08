Atlanta United to Host Watch Party at SweetWater Brewing Company, Saturday, November 9
November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United will host a watch party at the SweetWater Brewing Company taproom for Game 3 of its Round One Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoff series against Inter Miami CF.
WHAT: Watch party for Atlanta United's Game 3 playoff match at Inter Miami CF. Atlanta lost Game 1 in Fort Lauderdale 2-1 on Oct. 25. The club then hosted Miami for Game 2 in Atlanta Nov. 2 and won 2-1, forcing a decisive Game 3 back in Florida on Nov. 9.
Along with viewing the match throughout the brewery, fans will also have the opportunity to win giveaways including team-signed gear.
WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. ET
WHERE: SweetWater Brewing Company - 195 Ottley Drive, Atlanta, GA 30324
