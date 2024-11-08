Charlotte FC's Nimfasha Berchimas Called up to U-19 MYNT for November Training Camp
November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE - The U.S. Under-19 Men's Youth National Team will hold a training camp in West Palm Beach, Fla. from Nov. 11-17.
Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2006 are age-eligible for this one-year U-19 MYNT cycle. Head coach Michael Nsien called up 11 players born in 2006, 12 born in 2007 and one born in 2008- Charlotte FC forward Nimfasha Berchimas. All 24 players are age-eligible for next fall's FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Twelve players return from the U-19s' October trip to Valencia, Spain, where the U.S. defeated Sweden, 4-1, and Japan, 3-2. Midfielder Cruz Medina netted in the win vs. Sweden, while forward Mykhi Joyner and defender Harbor Miller added goals against Japan.
The roster features players from 13 Major League Soccer clubs, led by four from the Philadelphia Union. Two players each come from the LA Galaxy, New York City FC, Orlando City SC, the San Jose Earthquakes and St. Louis City SC.
U.S. U-19 MEN'S YOUTH NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER - NOVEMBER TRAINING CAMP
GOALKEEPERS (2): Zackory Campagnolo (Colorado Rapids; Fort Myers, Fla.), Andrew Rick (Philadelphia Union; Berwyn, Pa.)
DEFENDERS (9): Andrew Baiera (New York City FC; Darien, Conn.), Stuart Hawkins (Seattle Sounders FC; Fox Island, Wash.), Jose Magana Jr. (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy; Brea, Calif.), Neil Pierre (Philadelphia Union; Hersey, Pa.), Jackson Platts (Orlando City SC; Jacksonville, Fla.), Owen Presthus (Columbus Crew; Columbus, Ohio), Chibuike Ukaegbu (Sacramento Republic FC; Roseville, Calif.), Oscar Verhoeven (San Jose Earthquakes; Pleasant Hill, Calif.)
MIDFIELDERS (7): Matthew Corcoran (Birmingham Legion FC; Dallas, Texas), Diego Garcia (FC Dallas; El Paso, Texas), Colin Guske (Orlando City SC; Saint Johns, Fla.), Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF; Weston, Fla.), CJ Olney Jr. (Philadelphia Union; Hillsborough, N.J.), David Vazquez (Philadelphia Union; Los Angeles, Calif.)
*
FORWARDS (6): Nimfasha Berchimas* (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Aidan Dausch (Coventry City/ENG; London, England), Caden Glover (St. Louis City SC; Columbia, Ill.), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Mykhi Joyner (St. Louis City SC; Bloomington, Ill.), Jonathan Shore (New York City FC; New York, N.Y.)
ADDITIONAL NOTES
In addition to the 21 players based in MLS, defender Chibuike Ukaegbu and midfielder Matthew Corcoran play in the USL Championship for Sacramento Republic FC and Birmingham Legion FC, respectively.
The lone player based abroad, forward Aidan Dausch plays for English Championship side Coventry City,
Twelve states are represented on the roster, led by six players from California and four from Florida.
Five players were a part of Concacaf U-20 Championship roster that clinched the USA's World Cup berth this summer: Nimfasha Berchimas, Zavier Gozo, Stuart Hawkins, Cruz Medina and David Vazquez.
Eight players represented the USA at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Berchimas, Zackory Campagnolo, Corcoran, Hawkins, Medina, Santiago Morales, Vazquez and Oscar Verhoeven.
Twelve players are signed to MLS Homegrown contracts: Andrew Baiera, Berchimas, Caden Glover, Hawkins, Medina, Harbor Miller, Morales, CJ Olney Jr., Andrew Rick, Jonathan Shore, Vazquez and Verhoeven.
