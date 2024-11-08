FC Cincinnati's Teenage Hadebe Named to Zimbabwean Roster for November AFCON Qualifiers

November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati defender Teenage Hadebe has been called up to the Zimbabwean National Team for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in the upcoming November FIFA International Window.

Hadebe and Zimbabwe have two matches remaining in qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The Warriors are currently in the second and final qualifying spot in the four-team Group J on eight points, four points ahead of Kenya.

Zimbabwe will face Kenya on Friday, November 15 in Johannesburg, South Africa before traveling to face Cameroon in Yaoundé on Tuesday, November 19.

Hadebe has earned 34 caps for his country, including two last month as Zimbabwe defeated Namibia twice in AFCON qualifiers. The Warriors look to qualify for the AFCON for the first time since 2021.

Hadebe and FC Cincinnati will host New York City FC in the decisive Game 3 of the Round One Best-of-3 series in the MLS Cup Playoffs on Saturday, November 9. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET and the match will air MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. The match will air over the radio on iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360 in English and in Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

