Injury Report: One out for Game 3 vs. Cincinnati
November 8, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC face FC Cincinnati in Round One, Game 3 of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Best-of-3 Series this Saturday, November 9 at 4:00pm.
Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without one player for the game as Malachi Jones continues his recovery from a broken tibia and fibula of the right leg.
You can watch the game on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app - and never miss a moment of the 2024 season. Stream every regular-season, playoff, and Leagues Cup match. Every Screen. No Blackouts.
Player Availability Report
Malachi Jones - OUT - Leg
