Jared Vanwormer Returns to Mavericks After AHL Stint
January 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced today that forward Jared VanWormer is returning to the team after being loaned to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League on January 2nd.
VanWormer, a Traverse City, MI native, notched one assist in four games with the Admirals. The 26 year-old scored 29 points on 13 goals and 16 assists in 29 games with the Mavs this season. VanWormer has played 109 games in his career with Kansas City, racking up 35 goals and 37 assists with the ECHL squad.
The Mavericks split a home-and-home series with the Wichita Thunder this weekend. Friday night's game will be played in Wichita on January 18, and the Mavericks return home to faceoff against the Thunder at 7:05 p.m on January 19 at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
