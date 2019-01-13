ECHL Transactions - January 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 13, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Worcester:

Alex Adams, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Ben Danford, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Vytal Cote, D placed on reserve

Delete Branden Troock, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)

Kalamazoo:

Add Jagger Dirk, D assigned by Utica

Add Zach Diamantoni, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Newfoundland:

Add Ryan Moore, F assigned by Toronto

Delete Hudson Elynuik, F recalled by Toronto

Delete Kristians Rubins, D recalled by Toronto

South Carolina:

Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve

Delete Jonathan Charbonneau, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Trevor Yates, F activated from reserve [1/12]

Delete Shane Berschbach, F placed on reserve [1/12]

Tulsa:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio

Delete Devin Williams, G loaned to San Antonio

Wichita:

Add Ryan Jasinsky, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/12]

Delete Quintin Lisoway, F placed on reserve [1/12]

Worcester:

Add Mitch Gillam, G assigned by Bridgeport

Add Matt Gaudreau, F assigned by Bridgeport

Delete Nick Roberto, F placed on reserve

Delete Rob Lemelin, G released as EBUG

