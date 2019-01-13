ECHL Transactions - January 13
January 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 13, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Worcester:
Alex Adams, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Ben Danford, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Vytal Cote, D placed on reserve
Delete Branden Troock, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/20)
Kalamazoo:
Add Jagger Dirk, D assigned by Utica
Add Zach Diamantoni, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Taylor, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Newfoundland:
Add Ryan Moore, F assigned by Toronto
Delete Hudson Elynuik, F recalled by Toronto
Delete Kristians Rubins, D recalled by Toronto
South Carolina:
Add Cameron Askew, F activated from reserve
Delete Jonathan Charbonneau, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Trevor Yates, F activated from reserve [1/12]
Delete Shane Berschbach, F placed on reserve [1/12]
Tulsa:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G assigned from San Antonio
Delete Devin Williams, G loaned to San Antonio
Wichita:
Add Ryan Jasinsky, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/12]
Delete Quintin Lisoway, F placed on reserve [1/12]
Worcester:
Add Mitch Gillam, G assigned by Bridgeport
Add Matt Gaudreau, F assigned by Bridgeport
Delete Nick Roberto, F placed on reserve
Delete Rob Lemelin, G released as EBUG
