First Period Blitz Pushes Allen Past Thunder
January 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - Allen used a five-goal third period and cruised past Wichita on Sunday afternoon by the final of 8-3 at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Jakob Stukel led the way for the Thunder with three assists while Jesse Gabrielle, Mark MacMillan and Dominic Zombo scored the Thunder.
The Americans got off to a quick start, scoring three goals in the first 3:39 of the game. Dante Salituro, Mitch Maloney and Braylen Shmyr each scored for the visitors. Riley Bourbonnais and Maloney increased the lead to 5-0 with goals just over a minute apart.
In the second, Allen added three more as David Makowski, Chase Lang and Zach Pochiro found the back of the net. Allen went 4-for-7 on the man advantage with three of the four coming in the second frame. Jesse Gabrielle broke the shutout bid at 12:41 of the second with a wrist shot from the slot.
MacMillan and Zombo added markers in the third period to make it 8-3, but that would be all the scoring in the contest.
Zombo netted his first of the season. Gabrielle recorded his eighth of the year while MacMillan notched his 11th.
The Thunder have the week off and will resume play on Friday, January 18th against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.
