Steelheads Take Three-Game Weekend with 5-3 Win over Walleye

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (23-11-3) took all three games against the Toledo Walleye (23-10-4) thanks to a 5-3 win on Saturday night in front of a sold out crowd at CenturyLink Arena, the sixth sellout of the season and the second-straight sold out game.

The Steelheads opened the scoring in a back and forth game at 6:17 of the first period when forward Robbie Payne deflected a shot coming from the blue line on its way toward the net, taking an early 1-0 lead. The Walleye answered quickly at 6:46 thanks to forward Hunter Smith followed by another goal, this time from forward Dylan Sadowy at 11:12, to jump ahead 2-1. The Steelheads pushed back at 14:31 with a goal from forward Reid Petryk cutting across the crease behind the Walleye defense, tying the game at 2-2.

At 1:51 of the second period, Steelheads defenseman Nolan Gluchowski ripped a shot from the right circle in transition while 4-on-4 to take their first lead of the night, 3-2. The Walleye found a tying goal at 11:41 from forward Justin Kea to level the game again, 3-3. The Steelheads scored their lone power play goal of the night at 14:59 on a wrist shot from defenseman Ondrej Vala that proved to be the game-winner and a 4-3 lead.

The Steelheads held off the Walleye for most of the third period, especially with neutral zone play, and sealed the victory at 18:42 with an empty net goal by forward Spencer Naas on a takeaway in the offensive end and settling the score at 5-3. Steelheads netminder Colton Point (3-1-1) turned aside 34 of 37 shots in the win, while Walleye goaltender Pat Nagle (13-7-1) halted 37 of 41 shots in the loss.

