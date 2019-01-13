First Period Slips Away in Loss to Allen
January 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS - Wichita jumped out to a three-goal lead on Saturday night, but fell to Allen by the final of 4-3 at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Ralph Cuddemi netted two goals and Steven Iacobellis potted his 13th of the season.
Cuddemi got the scoring started just 2:07 into the first with assists to Colin Larkin and Eric Roy. He made it 2-0 at 5:14 with his 18th of the year. Over a minute later, Iacobellis continued the first period scoring barrage to make it 3-0 with a shot from the left circle.
Allen started the comeback bid at 18:18 of the second when Mitch Maloney got to a loose puck near the crease and banged it home to make it 3-1.
In the third, Chase Lang made it 3-2 with a goal at 1:52. Alex Breton scored on the power play at 5:51 and tied the game at three. Spencer Asuchak gave the Americans the lead for good at 16:58 as he beat Stuart Skinner from the deep slot off the rush for his 13th of the year. Wichita didn't a chance to pull Skinner for the extra attacker and the final horn sounded.
Iacobellis has points in six-straight games. Cuddemi recorded his second multi-goal game of the year.
The two teams face each other one more time tomorrow afternoon starting at 4:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for all games are on sale now. Season tickets are still available for purchase.
