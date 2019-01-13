Three Straight Goals K-Wings Past Komets

Fort Wayne, IN. - Three consecutive goals through the middle of regulation helped the K-Wings push past the Komets 5-3 on Sunday evening in Fort Wayne.

Reid Gardiner extended his league-high point-streak to 16 games, while Tanner Sorenson (10 games) and Chris Collins (9 games) also extended their point streaks. Collins has recorded seven straight multi-point games. Kalamazoo scored two power play goals in the victory, giving them a power play goal in each of the last three games.

Each team got on the board in the opening period, sending the game tied into the first intermission. Shawn Szydlowski snapped a shot from the right circle quickly into the top right corner of the net, putting the Komets up 1-0. Late in the period Zach Diamantoni got his first professional goal, as the K-Wings tied the game at 1-1. Reid Gardiner fed a pass back to Diamantoni fresh off the bench who walked in on Lukas Hafner, sending a shot past the goaltender tying the game.

Kalamazoo got the first two goals of the middle frame to take a 3-1 lead. Entering the zone on an odd-man rush the K-Wings worked the puck to Jagger Dirk who sent a shot into the top corner, putting the K-Wings up 2-1 just 6:07 into the second. Just over two minutes later the Kalamazoo power play pushed the lead to 3-1. Reid Gardiner took a pass from Tanner Sorenson at the top of the left circle and made it count, scoring his 18th goal of the season. Just a little while later the Komets answered back as Ryan Siiro wristed a shot low to the near side, bringing the Komets within one after two period of play.

In the third period the K-Wings once again scored consecutive goals, pushing the lead to 5-2 before the Komets got back on the board. With less than four minutes to play it was the K-Wings power play that struck again. Chad McDonald found a puck in front of the net and chipped it past Hafner, giving the K-Wings a 4-2 lead. With the Komet net empty Kalamazoo got an empty netter from Chris Collins that served as the final nail in the coffin, giving the K-Wings the 5-2 lead. Fort Wayne got a late goal from Marco Roy to bring the score to 5-3, but the K-Wings skated out with the victory on Sunday evening.

Jake Hildebrand stopped 39 of 42 shots in the victory for the K-Wings while Fort Wayne's Lukas Hafner stopped 37 of 41 in the loss. Kalamazoo finished the night two-for-four on the power play, while holding the Komets scoreless on seven power play chances.

Kalamazoo is right back in Fort Wayne on Wednesday night to take on the Komets. Puck drop is set for 7:30 pm.

