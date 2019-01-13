Railers Win Third Straight After 4-2 Home Win over the Monarchs

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (16-16-3-2, 37pts) won their third straight game with a 4-2 victory over the visiting Manchester Monarchs (18-17-1-1, 38pts) in front of 4,457 fans at the DCU Center on Sunday afternoon. The Railers four game homestand continues on a 2-3-4 Friday with a celebrity signing by Bruins alum Terry O'Reilly and US Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Stewart at 7pm vs. the Newfoundland Growlers.

Matty Gaudreau, Matt Schmalz (1-1-2), Tommy Kelley (1-1-2), and David Quenneville all scored for Worcester while Mitch Gillam made 25 saves in net for the Railers for his 10thwin of the season. Ryan MacKinnon and Tommy Kelley each were +2 as the Railers scored four goals in their second consecutive game. Nic Pierog and Drake Rymsha scored for Manchester while Charles Williams made 22 saves in net for the loss.

No penalties and no score in the first period as Manchester held a 10-7 shot advantage through 20 minutes of play as netminders Mitch Gillam and Charles Williams stood tall in net.

Things picked up in the second period as Matty Gaudreau (7th) took a feed from the right corner from Nick Sorkin and snapped a quick shot as he skated across the slot just 69 seconds into the period. Matt Schmalz (7th) made it 2-0 with a loose puck rebound score from on top of the Manchester crease assisted by Tommy Kelley at 8:00. Just 62 seconds later, Nic Pierog (17th) slid his way down the leftwing side and snuck a shot through Mitch Gillam from in tight to cut the Railers lead to 2-1. Tommy Kelley (1st) scored his first of the season with a sneaky backhander with a screen in front of the crease to give Worcester a 3-1 advantage through 40 minutes. Shots were 18-16 in favor of the Railers through two periods of play.

Manchester got within a goal at 9:11 of the third period as Drake Rymsha (3rd) snapped a quick shot from the center slot through the pads of Gillam to cut the Railers lead to 3-2. David Quenneville (2nd) fired a 130-foot shot into the empty net at 19:07 to give the Railers a 4-2 home win and keep the Monarchs comeback at bay.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Nic Pierog (Goal) 2nd star: Matt Schmalz (1-1-2) 1st star: Tommy Kelley (GWG, Assist) .... final shots were 27-26 in favor of Manchester.... Charles Williams (9-6-1) made 22 saves on 25 shots for Manchester.... Mitch Gillam (10-9-1) made 25 saves on 27 shots for Worcester.... while Evan Buitenhuis served as the backup.... Worcester went 0-for-2 on the power play while Manchester went 0-for-1.... Kyle McKenzie (inj), Ivan Kosorenkov (inj), Yanick Turcotte (susp), Nick Roberto, Malcolm Gould (inj) did not dress for Worcester.... Jeff Kubiak, Ryan Hitchcock, and Mike Cornell are currently on recall with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers...before the game the Sound Tigers loaned Mitch Gillam and Matty Gaudreau back to Worcester...the Railers released defenseman Alex Adams before the game....Matt Schmalz (3-3-6) now has a three game point streak as he added a goal and an assist....Matty Gaudreau (2-2-4) now has a three game point streak in the ECHL....David Quenneville (1-1-2) has a two game point streak....Barry Almeida and Nick Sorkin also added assists for Worcester.... The Railers were wearing Worcester baseball themed jerseys to benefit the Be Like Brit Organization....Worcester is now 2-0-0-0 on their four game homestand and 10-6-3-1 on home ice this season.

What's on Tap?.....Homestand Continues

On Friday, Jan 18 the Railers host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7pm on a 2-3-4 Friday! Boston Bruins Alum Terry O'Reilly and US Hockey Hall of Famer Paul Stewart will sign autographs from 6-7:30pm. Enjoy $2 popcorn, $3 soda, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge. Individual tickets start as low as $15 by calling 508-365-1750 or visit RailersHC.com. Save $$$ with a RAILERS 6 PACK which includes six flex tickets and a Railers winter hat starting at $99.

On Saturday, Jan 19 the Railers host the Newfoundland Growlers at 7pm on a BIG GAME SATURDAYon Scout Night! Boy Scouts throughout central Massachusetts will be attending to receive a Railers HC hat and a Railers HC patch- call the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 for more information! Every Saturday night home game is SATURDAY NIGHT SIGNINGS presented by MidState Auto Group with a Railers player signing autographs during the first intermission.

The Railers Tavern located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Nonna's (FRI, SAT, SUN) or Railers Tavern (MON-THU) or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

