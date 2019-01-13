Tulsa Sweeps Rapid City with Second Straight 5-1 Win

RAPID CITY, SD - The Tulsa Oilers (21-12-6) finished off a six-game season series with its third straight win over the Rapid City Rush (15-20-5), a second straight 5-1 result at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The win was Oilers Head Coach Rob Murray's 400th of his coaching career.

In a hard-hitting first period, the Oilers struck first on a power play after Rapid City's Andrew Radjenovic was given an extra penalty for instigating a fight with Tulsa's Tommy Mele. Scoring the goal on the man-advantage was former Rush forward Ryan Tesink, who fired a shot over the glove of Adam Carlson into the top corner of the net. The Oilers held a 14-10 shots advantage after one period.

Oilers forward Charlie Sampair added an insurance goal from a sharp angle 2:33 into the second period to put Tulsa ahead 2-0, and the Oilers held Rapid City to just seven shots in the frame. Devin Williams stopped all 17 Rush attempts through the first 40 minutes, as the Oilers led 2-0 after two.

Captain Adam Pleskach made it 3-0 just 31 seconds into the third period with a one-timer from between the circles. Tesink added his second of the game on a 2-on-1 Rush a couple minutes later with a wrist shot into the top of the net. Rapid City pulled Carlson with just under seven minutes left in regulation and Kyle Rhodes blocked a shot and threw it the full length of the ice on target for the empty net goal. Michael Turner scored a power play goal for the Rush with less than five minutes left in regulation to spoil Williams' shutout bid. The 21-save performance gave Williams his eighth win in his last ten starts.

Tulsa continue on to West Valley City, UT for three games next week against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers and Grizzlies get the season series underway on Wednesday at 8:05pm at the Maverik Center. Catch all the action on the Sports Animal radio network in Tulsa, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 7:45pm CT.

