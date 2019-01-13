Desmond Bergin Returned to Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defenseman Desmond Bergin has been released from his PTO with the American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals.

Bergin, 25, saw action in two games for Milwaukee, collecting 2 PIM and a plus-one rating. The stint was his third in the American League this season after previously playing under a pair of PTO's with the Providence Bruins earlier this year. The Natick, MA native has appeared in a combined eight AHL games this year, registering 4 PIM and a plus-two rating.

The Harvard University product is in his second year with Adirondack where he has accumulated 12 points (4g-8a) in 21 ECHL games so far this season. Bergin led all Thunder defensemen in scoring during the 2017-2018 campaign when he totaled 43 points (15g-28a) while adding an additional seven points in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Thunder are back home for a trio of games this week - the Wheeling Nailers make their first and only trip to Glens Falls this season for a pair of matchups on Wednesday and Friday evenings. Adirondack then hosts the Brampton Beats Saturday night for "Family Fun Night" at Cool Insuring Arena.

