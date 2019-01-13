IceMen Fight Back to Win in North Charleston

North Charleston, SC - The Jacksonville Icemen came out victorious in a game against the South Carolina Stingrays where they were outshot 44-16. The Icemen relied on the superior play of Mikhail Berdin to keep the contest close for most of the game. The first period came and went without any scoring. Cameron Askew cut the stalemate at 7:36 in the 2nd period to give South Carolina a 1-0 lead. The rest of the period would remain scoreless until a costly Stingray turnover allowed Justin Woods to tie the game from just inside the blueline at 18:30. The swing in momentum came when the Icemen's Christophe Lalancette scored with 0.2 seconds left in the 2nd to give the Icemen the lead. The 3rd period continued like the previous two periods; seeing Mikhail Berdin shedding shot after shot to keep the Icemen ahead by 1. Jake Randolph scored on a pass in the slot from Doetzel at 12:38 to give Jacksonville a 2 goal lead. Cameron Askew would tally another goal at 15:28 of the third; bringing the Stingrays within one. Mikhail Berdin and the Icemen would hold off to win the game by a final score of 3-2.

The Icemen will be back in action January 15th against the South Carolina. Game time is set for 7:05 pm EST. The game can be viewed on ECHL TV.

FINAL: Jacksonville 3 - South Carolina 2

SCORING 1 2 3 T

Jacksonville 0 2 1 3

South Carolina 0 1 1 2

SHOTS 1 2 3 T

Jacksonville 6 6 4 16

South Carolina 15 17 12 44

PENALTIES PP PIMS

Jacksonville 1/3 13 min / 5 inf

South Carolina 1/4 11 min / 4 inf

Period Team Time Goal, Assist

2 SC 7:36 Askew (Davison, Pohlkamp)

2 JAX 18:30 Woods (Maclise, Rabbit)

2 JAX 19:59 Lalancette (Maclise Rabbit)

3 JAX 12:38 Randolph (Doetzel, Fowlie)

3 SC 15:28 Askew (Davison, Cherniwchan)

Three Stars

1. JAX - Berdin

2. SC - Askew

3. JAX - Maclise

Ice Cubes

-- The Stingrays outshot Jacksonville 44-16 in the game.

-- Defensemen Justin Woods Scored in his second game back from assignment in Manitoba.

-- Goaltender Mikhail Berdin had 42 saves in the contest.

Next Game(s)

Tuesday, January 15 vs. South Carolina

Wednesday, January 16 vs. Norfolk

