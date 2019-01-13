IceMen Fight Back to Win in North Charleston
January 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
North Charleston, SC - The Jacksonville Icemen came out victorious in a game against the South Carolina Stingrays where they were outshot 44-16. The Icemen relied on the superior play of Mikhail Berdin to keep the contest close for most of the game. The first period came and went without any scoring. Cameron Askew cut the stalemate at 7:36 in the 2nd period to give South Carolina a 1-0 lead. The rest of the period would remain scoreless until a costly Stingray turnover allowed Justin Woods to tie the game from just inside the blueline at 18:30. The swing in momentum came when the Icemen's Christophe Lalancette scored with 0.2 seconds left in the 2nd to give the Icemen the lead. The 3rd period continued like the previous two periods; seeing Mikhail Berdin shedding shot after shot to keep the Icemen ahead by 1. Jake Randolph scored on a pass in the slot from Doetzel at 12:38 to give Jacksonville a 2 goal lead. Cameron Askew would tally another goal at 15:28 of the third; bringing the Stingrays within one. Mikhail Berdin and the Icemen would hold off to win the game by a final score of 3-2.
The Icemen will be back in action January 15th against the South Carolina. Game time is set for 7:05 pm EST. The game can be viewed on ECHL TV.
FINAL: Jacksonville 3 - South Carolina 2
SCORING 1 2 3 T
Jacksonville 0 2 1 3
South Carolina 0 1 1 2
SHOTS 1 2 3 T
Jacksonville 6 6 4 16
South Carolina 15 17 12 44
PENALTIES PP PIMS
Jacksonville 1/3 13 min / 5 inf
South Carolina 1/4 11 min / 4 inf
Period Team Time Goal, Assist
2 SC 7:36 Askew (Davison, Pohlkamp)
2 JAX 18:30 Woods (Maclise, Rabbit)
2 JAX 19:59 Lalancette (Maclise Rabbit)
3 JAX 12:38 Randolph (Doetzel, Fowlie)
3 SC 15:28 Askew (Davison, Cherniwchan)
Three Stars
1. JAX - Berdin
2. SC - Askew
3. JAX - Maclise
Ice Cubes
-- The Stingrays outshot Jacksonville 44-16 in the game.
-- Defensemen Justin Woods Scored in his second game back from assignment in Manitoba.
-- Goaltender Mikhail Berdin had 42 saves in the contest.
Next Game(s)
Tuesday, January 15 vs. South Carolina
Wednesday, January 16 vs. Norfolk
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2019
- Three Straight Goals K-Wings Past Komets - Kalamazoo Wings
- Desmond Bergin Returned to Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- IceMen Fight Back to Win in North Charleston - Jacksonville IceMen
- Nailers Edge OT Win over the Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Lynch Lifts Nailers to Overtime Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Win Third Straight After 4-2 Home Win over the Monarchs - Worcester Railers HC
- Pair of Askew Goals Not Enough for SC in Loss to IceMen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monarchs Fall Short in 4-2 Loss to Railers - Manchester Monarchs
- Tianulin's Hat-Trick Powers Beast Past Mariners - Brampton Beast
- Jared Vanwormer Returns to Mavericks After AHL Stint - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 13 - ECHL
- Bad Start Sinks Mariners in Brampton - Maine Mariners
- Nailers vs. Fuel Game Day Snap Shot, January 13 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: K-Wings Hit Halfway Point against Komets, Dirk Rejoins K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Brian Ward Reassigned to Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Rally for a 4-3 Win in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Take Three-Game Weekend with 5-3 Win over Walleye - Idaho Steelheads
- First Period Slips Away in Loss to Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Skate to 5-4 Shootout Victory - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tulsa Sweeps Rapid City with Second Straight 5-1 Win - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.