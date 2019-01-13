Americans Rally for a 4-3 Win in Wichita

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, rallied from a 3-0 first period deficit to beat the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night by a score of 4-3 at Intrust Bank Arena.

The Americans comeback started late in the second period, when Mitch Maloney scored his fourth goal of the season and second goal in as many nights. Allen put three more on the board in the third period including back to back power play goals from Alex Breton and Spencer Asuchak. Asuchak's goal, was the go-ahead goal late in the third period that would eventually give the Americans a two-game winning streak for the first time since late October.

"We never felt like the game was over despite giving up three goals early," said Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "We got our game going in the second period and made them pay for two third period penalties."

The Americans went two-for-five on the power play and outshot Wichita on the night 39 to 28. CJ Motte kept the Americans in it again stopping the last 20 shots he faced.

Allen will go for the sweep on Sunday afternoon at 4:05. The Americans don't return home until January 30th

Three Stars:

1. ALN - S. Asuchak

2. WIC - R. Cuddemi

3. ALN - A. Breton

Americans Next Home Game:

Wednesday,January 30th vs. Idaho

Time: 7:05 pm CST

Venue: Allen Event Center

