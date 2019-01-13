Monarchs Fall Short in 4-2 Loss to Railers

January 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release





WORCESTER, Mass. - Nic Pierog and Drake Rymsha each scored, but the Monarchs were topped, 4-2, by the Worcester Railers Sunday evening at the DCU Center.

The Monarchs (18-17-1-1) outshot the Railers (16-16-3-2), 27-26, but allowed three second period goals and lost, 4-2.

Railers forward Matthew Gaudreau potted his seventh goal of the season and broke the scoreless tie 1:39 into the second period. Gaudreau received a pass from Nick Sorkin in the slot and cut across the crease of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams before slipping it past his pad to make the score, 1-0.

Worcester extended its lead to 2-0 at 8:00 of the middle frame. Railers forward Matt Schmalz found a loose puck during a scramble in front of the Monarchs net and tapped a rebound past Williams, to pick up his seventh goal of the season.

The Monarchs answered just 1:02 later, at 9:02 of the second period, when Pierog caught a pass from Michael Doherty, before deking Railers goaltender Mitch Gillam and scoring his team-leading 17th goal of the season, making the score, 2-1.

At 18:02 of the second, the Railers regained their two-goal lead. Forward Tommy Kelley beat Williams with a backhand shot along the goal line to notch his first goal of the season and make the score, 3-1.

Just before the midway point of the third period, Rymsha walked into the high slot and took a low wrist shot that found its way under Gillam's pads to cut the deficit to 3-2. The goal marked Rymsha's third in his past five games.

Worcester sealed the win when David Quenneville scored an empty-net goal to give the Railers a 4-2 lead at 19:07.

The Monarchs return to action Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m., when they take on the Reading Royals from Santander Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.