Monarchs Fall Short in 4-2 Loss to Railers
January 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - Nic Pierog and Drake Rymsha each scored, but the Monarchs were topped, 4-2, by the Worcester Railers Sunday evening at the DCU Center.
The Monarchs (18-17-1-1) outshot the Railers (16-16-3-2), 27-26, but allowed three second period goals and lost, 4-2.
Railers forward Matthew Gaudreau potted his seventh goal of the season and broke the scoreless tie 1:39 into the second period. Gaudreau received a pass from Nick Sorkin in the slot and cut across the crease of Monarchs goaltender, Charles Williams before slipping it past his pad to make the score, 1-0.
Worcester extended its lead to 2-0 at 8:00 of the middle frame. Railers forward Matt Schmalz found a loose puck during a scramble in front of the Monarchs net and tapped a rebound past Williams, to pick up his seventh goal of the season.
The Monarchs answered just 1:02 later, at 9:02 of the second period, when Pierog caught a pass from Michael Doherty, before deking Railers goaltender Mitch Gillam and scoring his team-leading 17th goal of the season, making the score, 2-1.
At 18:02 of the second, the Railers regained their two-goal lead. Forward Tommy Kelley beat Williams with a backhand shot along the goal line to notch his first goal of the season and make the score, 3-1.
Just before the midway point of the third period, Rymsha walked into the high slot and took a low wrist shot that found its way under Gillam's pads to cut the deficit to 3-2. The goal marked Rymsha's third in his past five games.
Worcester sealed the win when David Quenneville scored an empty-net goal to give the Railers a 4-2 lead at 19:07.
The Monarchs return to action Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m., when they take on the Reading Royals from Santander Arena. For tickets, Season Memberships and group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.
