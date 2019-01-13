Nailers Edge OT Win over the Fuel

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA - A pair of assists and a overtime winning goal by Zac Lynch helped lift the Wheeling Nailers (19-16-2-0) to their second win of the weekend over the Indy Fuel (19-17-2-0) at Wesbanco Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Lynch broke the 3-3 tie halfway through overtime when he barreled past the left circle just out of reach of Defensemen Robert Powers and snapped a wrist shot past Matt Tomkins shoulder into the left corner of the net.

Fuel came from behind to send the two teams into overtime with a heavy third period that was dominated by Indy outshooting Wheeling 16 to 9. Forward Kevin Dufour had a sniper from the left circle that goalie John Muse deflected but Alex Brooks was able to tap in a rebound to tie the score at 15:17.

In a battle from the start the Fuel and the Nailers alternated goals throughout the game with Wheeling getting on the board first at 6:29 from Troy Josephs. With several bodies in front of the net there was a review to see where the puck crossed the line. After confirmation from the goal judge the goal was considered good and the Nailers took the lead early on.

Matt Thompson gave Indy their first point on the power play when a deep shot from Powers went a bit wide from the net bounced off the wall where Thompson was able to redirect the puck backwards bouncing off of Muse's leg and into the goal at 13:43 in the first.

Not long after the Nailers were on the penalty kill again when an intercepted pass by Quentin Shore tipped the puck into Indy's zone where Lynch and Powers chased after it. Lynch knocked down Powers to slide the puck to Cedric Lacroix who was waiting in front of the net to edge the puck past Tomkins at 15:06.

Logan Nelson tallied his eighth of the season off a pass from brothers Matt and Ryan Rupert at 8:20 in the second. Renars Krastenbergs opened up the scoring in the third with assists for Lynch and Yushiror Hirano at 1:31.

The Fuel finished 1-for-6 on the power play while the Nailers finished 1-for-3.

Tomkins had 27 saves on 31 shots and Muse had 36 saves on 39 shots.

Indy picks up two points this weekend with overtime contests against Fort Wayne on Friday and Wheeling on Sunday. The Fuel travel to Fort Wayne on Friday January 18th for a 8:00pm puck drop before returning home to battle the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday January 19th at 7:35pm at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

