Bad Start Sinks Mariners in Brampton
January 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Mariners fell into a 3-0 hole and never recovered on Sunday afternoon in Brampton, splitting a two game series with the Beast and finishing their Canada road trip 1-3-0. Artur Tianulin scored three goals for Brampton, who added a pair of empty netters to bring the game to an ugly 7-3 final.
The Beast ambushed Mariners goaltender Ed Minney, who was making his team debut, with three goals in the first 6:15 of the game. Matt Petgrave at 2:02, Nathan Todd at 5:43 and Daniel Ciampini at 6:15 forced an early Mariners goaltending change. Wade Murphy put a slap shot five-hole on Beast goaltender Daniel Altshuller to make it a 3-1 game at 10:26 and Brycen Martin ripped home his fourth of the season at 12:32 to bring the game back to a one goal deficit by the end of the first.
Tianulin got the only goal of the second period when he blasted home a power play goal at 14:39. Morgan Adams-Moisan followed a Ty Ronning rush at 8:20 of the third for his team-leading 13th goal to get the margin back to one again but Tianulin at the answer at 11:34 and completed the hat trick with an empty netter at 12:58. Defenseman David Racine launched another empty net goal home from his own zone on a penalty kill at 15:15
Hannu Toivonen made 27 saves in relief of Minney, while Altshuller stopped 26 for his 2nd win of the season.
The Mariners begin a stretch of 9 of the next 12 on home ice, starting Wednesday against the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:00 PM. They are also home on Friday against the Manchester Monarchs at 7:15 for another 1-2-3 Friday: $1 hot dogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Light Drafts through the start of the second period. It's also Bath Savings night. Tickets to all home games can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 13, 2019
- Lynch Lifts Nailers to Overtime Victory - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Win Third Straight After 4-2 Home Win over the Monarchs - Worcester Railers HC
- Pair of Askew Goals Not Enough for SC in Loss to IceMen - South Carolina Stingrays
- Monarchs Fall Short in 4-2 Loss to Railers - Manchester Monarchs
- Tianulin's Hat-Trick Powers Beast Past Mariners - Brampton Beast
- Jared Vanwormer Returns to Mavericks After AHL Stint - Kansas City Mavericks
- ECHL Transactions - January 13 - ECHL
- Bad Start Sinks Mariners in Brampton - Maine Mariners
- Nailers vs. Fuel Game Day Snap Shot, January 13 - Wheeling Nailers
- Game Day: K-Wings Hit Halfway Point against Komets, Dirk Rejoins K-Wings - Kalamazoo Wings
- Brian Ward Reassigned to Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Americans Rally for a 4-3 Win in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Take Three-Game Weekend with 5-3 Win over Walleye - Idaho Steelheads
- First Period Slips Away in Loss to Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Skate to 5-4 Shootout Victory - Orlando Solar Bears
- Tulsa Sweeps Rapid City with Second Straight 5-1 Win - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.