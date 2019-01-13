Tianulin's Hat-Trick Powers Beast Past Mariners

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Artur Tianulin had a natural hat-trick and the Beast scored a season-high seven goals as they won big over the Maine Mariners 7-3 on Sunday afternoon.

For the second day in a row, the Brampton Beast battled the Maine Mariners live from the CAA Centre. The Mariners skated away with an extra point in Saturday night's contest, courtesy of their overtime win.

The first period started with Matt Petgrave giving the Beast the 1-0 lead at 2:03. The defenseman snuck to the top of the crease and beat Mariners starter Ed Minney. That made it goals in three straight games for Petgrave.

Brampton continued their strong play and got another pair of goals. The first was a tip in front by Nathan Todd at 5:43 and the second was a beautiful wrist shot by Daniel Ciampini at 6:24.

The Ciampini goal would chase Minney and bring in yesterday's starter, Hannu Toivonen.

The Beast would see their 3-0 lead evaporate as the Mariners stormed back and potted two of their own goals courtesy of Wade Murphy and Brycen Martin at 10:26 and 12:36 respectively.

Brampton retired to their dressing room up 3-2 after the first 20 minutes and ahead in shots by a count of 15-5.

The second period only saw on goal, but it was a beauty. Artur Tianulin, Brampton's skilled Russian forward, was able to wind and fire a bomb from the dot to give the Beast a 4-2 lead at 14:39.

That would be it for the two clubs and Brampton would head into the second intermission ahead 4-2 and up in shots by a count of 27-13.

The third period was dominated by the aforementioned Tianulin, who had a pair of goals to complete his natural hat trick and put the game out of reach for the Beast. Brampton finished with a season-high seven goals.

It was an offensive outburst from the Beast, who received multi-point games from Tianulin, Ciampini, Bradford, Petgrave and Jonathan Racne.

Daniel Altshuller, making his second start of the season, is credited with the win. Ed Minney is tagged with the loss in his Mariners debut. Finals shots on goal stood as 39-29 in favour of Brampton.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Adams-Moisan (MNE) 2) Ciampini (BRA) 1) Tianulin (BRA). The Beast finished the contest one-for-two on the power play. Maine was zero-for-one. The Beast are in action next Friday and Saturday on the road against Reading and Adirondack.

