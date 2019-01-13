Brian Ward Reassigned to Thunder

January 13, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that forward Brian Ward has been reassigned to the Thunder from the AHL's Binghamton Devils.

Ward, 26, saw action in 12 games for the Devils, registering two points, including his first career American Hockey League goal in the second period of last night's 5-3 win for the Devils.

With Adirondack, the 6-foot-1 center has put up nine points (5g-4a), 51 PIM and a plus-four rating in 19 games played to start the season.

The Haverhill, Massachusetts native has now seen action with five different American League clubs over the course of his career - the Charlotte Checkers, Albany Devils, Utica Comets, Providence Bruins and Binghamton Devils. Ward has appeared in 24 career AHL contests totaling four points (1g-3a), 8 PIM and an even rating.

The Thunder are home for a trio of games this week on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings. The Wheeling Nailers pay their first and only visit of the year to Glens Falls for the first pair of those games while Adirondack plays host to the Brampton Beast Saturday night for "Family Fun Night" at Cool Insuring Arena. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.