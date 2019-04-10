Jake Bean Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

The American Hockey League today announced that Checkers defenseman Jake Bean has been named to its All-Rookie Team for the 2018-19 season.

A first-round draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in 2016 (13th overall), Bean, 20, leads AHL rookie defensemen with 44 points and is tied for second with 13 goals and 31 assists - all of which are franchise records for a first-year defenseman. The native of Calgary, Alberta, is also tied for third among AHL rookie defensemen with a plus-17 rating.

Bean, who the Hurricanes recalled on Sunday as they prepare for their first-round series against the Washington Capitals, also played his first two NHL games for Carolina earlier this season.

This marks the second time a Checkers player has earned All-Rookie team honors, with Zac Dalpe earning the honor during the team's inaugural AHL season in 2010-11.

The Checkers conclude their regular season with road games in Cleveland this Thursday and Friday. Though their first-round playoff opponent has not yet been determined, the team will host Game 3 of their best-of-five Atlantic Division Semifinal series on Wednesday, April 24, as well as Games 4 and 5 on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, if necessary.

