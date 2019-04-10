Mitch Reinke Named to AHL All-Rookie Team

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The American Hockey League announced on Wednesday that San Antonio Rampage defenseman Mitch Reinke has been named to the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team.

Reinke, 23, has appeared in all 73 games in his first season with the Rampage, tallying 11 goals and 43 points. The Stillwater, Minnesota native ranks second among all AHL rookie defensemen in scoring, and his 11 goals rank fourth among first-year blue-liners. Reinke also has 26 power play points this season, tied for first among all AHL defensemen.

"We're very proud of Mitch for his accomplishments this season," said Rampage Head Coach Drew Bannister. "Mitch has shown a lot of maturity as a first-year pro, and his work ethic on and off the ice each day has allowed him to develop into a very good hockey player for us."

Playing his first full professional season after a two-year college career at Michigan Tech, Reinke has established new Rampage franchise records for goals, assists, and points by a rookie defenseman. The undrafted prospect for the St. Louis Blues is three goals, five assists, and six points shy of matching franchise records among all Rampage defensemen.

Reinke is the only Rampage player to appear in every game this season, and should he play in the team's final three games, he will establish a new Rampage record for games played by a rookie blue-liner.

Reinke becomes the fourth Rampage player ever selected to the AHL All-Rookie Team, joining goaltender Ville Husso (2018), forward Mikko Rantanen (2016), and defenseman Filip Novak (2003).

The AHL All-Rookie Team was determined by a vote from coaches, players and media in each of the league's 31 member cities.

2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team

G Shane Starrett, Bakersfield Condors - 40gp, 25-7-5, 2.29gaa, .919sv%, 4so D Jake Bean, Charlotte Checkers - 70gp, 13+31=44pts., +17 D Mitch Reinke, San Antonio Rampage - 73gp, 11+32=43pts., 8 PPG F Alex Barre-Boulet, Syracuse Crunch - 71gp, 33+31=64pts., 16 PPG F Drake Batherson, Belleville Senators - 56gp, 22+36=58pts., +15 F Tyler Benson, Bakersfield Condors - 65gp, 14+49=63pts., +19

Each player will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team.

The Rampage open the final week of the regular season on Wednesday night at the HEB Center at Cedar Park, kicking off a three-game series with the Texas Stars. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, with the game available on The Ticket 760AM and on AHLTV.

