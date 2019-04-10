Stars Fall to Rampage in 5-3 Decision

April 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, battled their long-time rival, the San Antonio Rampage, and came out on the wrong side of a 5-3 final score. The Stars racked up 34 shots on the Rampage goal, but could not find the equalizer in the final minutes.

Texas dominated the opening period, and was rewarded with the first goal of the night. Brad McClure controlled the puck in the Stars offensive zone, and carried it into the left circle to take on Rampage goalie Jared Coreau. The forward went short side on Coreau and tucked the puck in between his glove and pad for his ninth goal of the year. It was McClure's fifth goal in the last four games.

Two minutes before the intermission, the Stars quickly found themselves battling a 5-on-3 penalty kill when Shane Hanna and Joel Hanley were whistled for penalties just 30 seconds apart. San Antonio put pressure on Jake Oettinger as they tried to tie the game in the final moments of the period, and the Stars goalie countered with possibly the most impressive save of the year. Ryan Olsen fired a shot towards a wide open net, but the chance was ultimately denied when Oettinger reached backward for a stick-save. Mitch Reinke would find the back of the net seconds later to carry a 1-1 tie into the intermission as Oettinger's stick was knocked out of his hand.

Joel Hanley put the Stars back in the driver's seat 80 seconds into the middle period, firing a blast from the blue line that would fly straight through the legs of Coreau. Four and a half minutes later, Rhett Gardner gave Texas a 3-1 lead. His deflection was off a shot by Ben Gleason from the point causing Coreau to make the first save. Gardner net the rebound through the San Antonio netminder for his third goal in nine pro games. San Antonio got one back midway through the game thanks to Joey LaLeggia, who would later tie things up at three.

The Rampage would use two early third period goals to propel their team to a win over the Stars. Less than five minutes in, San Antonio found the equalizer when LaLeggia converted on a 2-on-1. Moments later, Robby Jackson gave his team the eventual game winning goal, scoring in his pro debut on a rebound in the crease. Olsen picked up an empty net goal to secure San Antonio's victory 5-3.

Oettinger suffered his first loss in regulation making 15 saves. On the winning side, Coreau stopped 31-of-34 attempts by the Stars. The Stars will meet the Rampage for a set of weekend games beginning Friday at 7:30 p.m.

3 Stars presented by Dahill Office Technology Corporation

1. Joey LaLeggia (SA)

2. Jared Coreau (SA)

3. Rhett Gardner (TEX)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and visit San Antonio for the first game of a home-and-home weekend on Friday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. facing the San Antonio Rampage. Ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information or to renew your seats, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visitTexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.