Bears Sign Forward Chris McCarthy to Professional Tryout Agreement

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Chris McCarthy to a professional tryout agreement.

McCarthy, 27, led the Reading Royals with 74 points (20 goals, 54 assists) in 72 games this season. The Collegeville, Pennsylvania native finished third in the ECHL in scoring as he registered the best season of his professional career. He was named to the All-ECHL Second Team, and tied for second in the AHL in assists. McCarthy ranks fourth in Royals history in goals (61), assists (119), and points (180). He played under current Hershey assistant coach Patrick Wellar in 2017-18 with the Royals. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward has spent the last three years with Reading, and in four ECHL seasons with the Royals and Greenville Road Warriors, has scored 219 points (76 goals, 143 assists).

McCarthy has AHL experience with the Hartford Wolf Pack and Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He spent the 2015-16 season with Hartford, scoring 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in his rookie campaign, skating alongside current Hershey teammate Jayson Megna. He also played in 17 games with the Phantoms in 2016-17, and in one game with Lehigh Valley last season. In 85 career AHL games, the former University of Vermont captain has scored 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists).

The playoff-bound Bears return to action Friday in Hartford for a 7:15 p.m. puck drop at the XL Center. The game may be heard on the Bears Radio Network and viewed on AHLTV.

