Playoff Picture: Wednesday, April 10

The 'Playoff Picture' is a recurring segment that will run through Saturday, April 13, the end of the American Hockey League regular season, to detail the Roadrunners' push to qualify for the 2019 Calder Cup playoffs.

The following days, with no games involving Pacific Division teams pertinent to the grouping's playoff race, will be exempt: Monday, April 8, Tuesday, April, 9, and Thursday, April 11.

Calling it critical wouldn't be an overstatement - tonight's results will go a long way in painting the picture for the weekend ahead and have a huge say in certain teams' playoff fate.

The above points directly at the Roadrunners, who visit the first-place Bakersfield Condors at 6:30 p.m. PST, a team that still has plenty to play for. The Edmonton Oilers' affiliate vies to clinch the Pacific Division title with a win over Tucson this evening and a smidge of outside help.

To get to the gist of things - only one point is needed for the Roadrunners to reclaim fourth-place and draw back into a playoff spot to leapfrog the idle Colorado Eagles. Again, Tucson owns the first tiebreaker with Colorado, and that will not change, as they lead the Eagles in regulation and overtime wins (ROW) by a 32 to 29 count.

Should the Roadrunners win and earn two points, well, that's your best-case scenario, giving them a full one point advantage over Colorado, even though matching the Eagles in points will ultimately do the deed at season's end.

And to at least acknowledge such an outcome: If the Roadrunners lose in regulation to Bakersfield, they'll enter the final weekend of the season in fifth-place and trailing Colorado by one point - with two games remaining for each team. Tonight's contest for Tucson, in essence, is its game in hand on the team its chasing.

The San Diego Gulls, hosting the San Jose Barracuda tonight, can clinch the Pacific Division's third playoff spot with a win of any kind.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA (37-21-3-4) at SAN DIEGO GULLS (35-23-4-3)

7:00 PM PST - PECHANGA ARENA SAN DIEGO

Notes: Both teams enter the night having won two-straight games ... San Diego has the upper-hand in the season series with a 6-3-0-0 record against San Jose ... The Anaheim Ducks on Monday assigned forwards Sam Steel, Max Jones, and defensemen Jacob Larsson and Jaycob Megna to the Gulls ... The Barracuda can secure home-ice for the first round of the playoffs with a win.

