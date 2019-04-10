Condors Open Final Week of Regular Season Tonight at Home

April 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The division-leading Bakersfield Condors host the Tucson Roadrunners on Dignity Health Home Ice at Rabobank Arena at 6:30 p.m. Bakersfield can earn the Pacific Division regular season title with a win AND a San Jose regulation loss in San Diego tonight.

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors begin the final week of the regular season at home against Tucson. Bakersfield has points in five straight games in the season series (4-0-1) and has won each of the last four. Overall, Bakersfield is 4-2-1 against the Roadrunners. Tonight is the eighth and final matchup of the regular season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

D Ethan Bear scored twice to give the Condors a 2-0 lead after one period, but San Antonio scored four straight en route to a 4-2 victory in Texas on Saturday. The loss wrapped an 0-3-0 road trip for the Condors, who saw their division magic number drop from 7 to 4 despite the three losses.

Despite 44 shots, Tucson fell 4-2 in Ontario on Sunday afternoon. The loss snapped a six-game unbeaten streak for the Roadrunners (5-0-0-1). D Dakota Mermis scored on the power play for Tucson.

ROAD TRIPPIN'

The road team has won every matchup in the season series thus far. Bakersfield is a perfect 4-0-0 in Tucson while the Roadrunners are 3-0-0 at Bakersfield.

ESPOSITO STEPS UP

C Luke Esposito has points in four straight (2g-2a). He has 10 points (5g-5a) in his last 14 games. After six points in his first 31 games, the Massachusetts native has 18 points (5g-13a) in his last 30 games.

WELCOME BACK...WELCOME BACK...WELCOME BACK...WELCOME BACK...

Bakersfield has added four forwards to the lineup since Friday. RW Patrick Russell returned to the lineup Saturday after missing seven games due to injury. RW Josh Currie played Saturday for the first time in nearly two months on recall with the Edmonton Oilers. C Brad Malone and LW Joe Gambardella were each assigned to the Condors by Edmonton on Sunday.

TAKE CARE OF BUSINESS

With three games remaining in the regular season, Bakersfield has a magic number of four to clinch the top spot in the Pacific Division. The only team who can surpass the Condors is San Jose. The Barracuda travel to San Diego tonight and are in Colorado on Friday and Saturday. Bakersfield could earn its first Pacific Division title in the AHL with a win tonight and a San Jose regulation loss to San Diego.

CONDORS NOTES

The Condors are 19-10-3-0 at home this season... Despite an extended recall with the Oilers, LW Joe Gambardella still paces the Condors with 27 goals. His 28th would be a new Condors AHL single season record.

ROADRUNNERS NOTES

D Robbie Russo is 17th in the AHL among d-men in scoring with 37 points (6g-31a) in 64 games... Tucson is 8-2-1 in its last 11 games... C Lane Pederson and RW Michael Bunting each have seven power play goals.

TRANSACTIONS

4/9 - G Stuart Skinner assigned to Bakersfield

4/7 - C Brad Malone assigned to Bakersfield

4/7 - LW Joe Gambardella assigned to Bakersfield

4/5 - RW Josh Currie assigned to Bakersfield

