Admirals Sign Adam Smith to AHL Contract

April 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Adam Smith to a two-year AHL contract.

Smith recently completed a successful four-year collegiate career at Bowling Green State University. During his four-years at Bowling Green the Sharon, ON native scored six goals and added 12 assists for 18 points and 104 penalty minutes in 118 career games and helped the team to top-three finishes in the WCHA in three of his four years.

A seventh-round pick of the Predators in the 2016 NHL Draft (#198 overall), Smith made his professional debut with the Atlanta Gladiators (ECHL) last Sunday.

The Admirals will wrap up the home portion of their schedule when they play host to the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 pm on Saturday at Panther Arena before heading to Rockford on Sunday evening to finish up the regular season.

