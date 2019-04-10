T-Birds to Honor American International College Men's Hockey Team on Friday, April 12

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced that on Friday, April 12, prior to the T-Birds game against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, the team will welcome members of the American International College Yellow Jackets men's hockey team for a pregame autograph session on the MassMutual Center concourse. The Yellow Jackets will additionally be honored at center ice during the second intermission of the Thunderbirds game.

Under the guidance of head coach Eric Lang, the Yellow Jackets captured the Atlantic Hockey conference championship last month and then stunned the hockey world by knocking off top-ranked St. Cloud State in the NCAA tournament's opening round on Mar. 29.

That historic victory over the tournament's number-one overall seed was AIC's first-ever NCAA tournament win as a hockey program. This season also marked the school's first ever Atlantic Hockey championship and NCAA tournament appearance.

Select players from the Yellow Jackets will be on hand to sign autographs on the concourse behind section 22 beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday night. The puck will drop between the Thunderbirds and Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 7:05 p.m. ET to kick off Fan Appreciation Weekend.

