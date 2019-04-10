Marlies Dent Sens Playoff Hopes
April 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators suffered a crucial loss in its quest for a North Division playoff spot after a 3-2 defeat to the Toronto Marlies.
Joseph LaBate and Jack Rodewald scored for Belleville while Marcus Hogberg stopped 26 shots. Toronto's Kasimir Kaskisuo made 25 saves while Adam Brooks, Mason Marchment and Michael Carcone had goals.
The Sens grabbed the lead at 9:09 of the first as LaBate took advantage of a Marlies line change to be left wide open in the slot as he scored his eighth of the year as Kaskisuo got a piece of the shot but couldn't keep it out.
Toronto found an equalizer with 2:17 left in the frame as Kristians Rubins' shot from just inside the blue was tipped by Brooks for his 21st of the campaign.
Belleville re-took the lead 3:36 into the second through Rodewald's 22nd as he got a piece of Drake Batherson's shot on the power play for a 2-1 lead.
But the Marlies would strike twice in a 1:18 stretch that started with Marchment as he squeezed through Christian Wolanin and Cody Goloubef to wack a dump in by Rasmus Sandin past Hogberg at 7:22. The visitors had the lead through Carcone as he buried a loose puck in front of the net and after a quick review for goaltender interference, his 20th of the year made it 3-2.
The Sens fired nine shots on goal in the third with Rodewald coming the closest but Kaskisuo got the right pad down in time to keep his one-timer out off of Justin Falk's cross-ice feed as the Sens now remain a point out of a playoff spot with Cleveland having played one less game.
Belleville is back in action Saturday when they play their final road game of the season in Toronto. The Sens conclude their regular season Sunday at home against Rochester and tickets are available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2019
- Sevens Are Wild - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Stars Fall to Rampage in 5-3 Decision - Texas Stars
- Marlies Dent Sens Playoff Hopes - Belleville Senators
- Bellows and Gionta each score in Bridgeport's regular-season home finale on Wednesday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- IceHogs Raise More Than $70,000 Through Annual Jersey Auction - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds to Honor American International College Men's Hockey Team on Friday, April 12 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Batherson Named to 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team - Belleville Senators
- Tucson at Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Mitch Reinke Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - San Antonio Rampage
- Benson and Starrett Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Bakersfield Condors
- Jake Bean Named to AHL All-Rookie Team - Charlotte Checkers
- Alex Barre-Boulet Named to 2018-19 AHL All-Rookie Team - Syracuse Crunch
- 2018-19 American Hockey League All-Rookie Team Named - AHL
- Bears Weekly: Playoff-Bound Bears Wrap up Regular Season - Hershey Bears
- Stockton Begins Final Week of Season Wednesday against Ontario - Stockton Heat
- Admirals Sign Adam Smith to AHL Contract - Milwaukee Admirals
- Sound Tigers Recall Five from Worcester (ECHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Playoff Picture: Wednesday, April 10 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Appleby Reassigned to Jacksonville - Manitoba Moose
- Condors Open Final Week of Regular Season Tonight at Home - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Sign Goaltender Matt O'Connor to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Marlies Visit Senators for Midweek Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Bears Sign Forward Chris McCarthy to Professional Tryout Agreement - Hershey Bears
- Monsters Sign Defenseman Keoni Texeira to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Senators vs. Marlies, April 10 - Belleville Senators
- Sound Tigers Face Laval in Home Finale - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Sikura Pots a Pair as Hogs Overcome 3-1 Deficit to Sink Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.