Sikura Pots a Pair as Hogs Overcome 3-1 Deficit to Sink Admirals

April 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





MILWAUKEE, Wisc - Dylan Sikura scored two goals, including the game-winner 3:21 into overtime, to help the Rockford IceHogs overcome a 3-1 deficit and sink the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 Tuesday night at UWM-Panther Arena.

Trailing 3-1 in the second period, Lucas Carlsson ignited what proved to be the beginning of a three-goal rally with a snap shot past Troy Grosenick 12:43 into the second period. The tally was part of a two-point night for Carlsson, who finished with a goal and a helper for the IceHogs.

The score held at 3-2 until early in the third period when Sikura took a pass from Reese Johnson, skated to the point and ripped a shot top shelf to Grosenick's stick side for the equalizing tally. Johnson provided the primary helper for his second point of the evening and finished the contest with his first professional multi-point game.

Both Grosenick and Collin Delia matched each other blow for blow through the remaining of regulation. Grosenick finished with 26 saves while leading Milwaukee to a point in its 10th straight game, while Delia stopped 14 of 17 shots to help the IceHogs to the win.

In overtime, Sikura skated in from the left circle and wristed a shot over Grosenick's glove to notch his sixth game-winning goal of the season and secure two crucial points in the standings for Rockford.

Sikura's six game-winners are two more than any other IceHogs rookie during the team's AHL affiliation.

With two games remaining during the regular season, Rockford is currently one point in back of a potential playoff berth in the Central Division.

Next Home Game: Sunday, April 14 vs. Milwaukee Admirals | 6 p.m.

The IceHogs host their regular season home finale with a divisional showdown against the Milwaukee Admirals. The contest is fan appreciation night, and the first 2,500 fans receive a free team photo, courtesy of American Solutions for Business. In addition, the Hogs will host former head coach Steve Martinson and the UHL's Colonial Cup.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.