IceHogs Raise More Than $70,000 Through Annual Jersey Auction

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced they have raised more than $70,000 from their annual Jersey Auction Game and Wizard Night (presented by Insurance King) on March 31. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

The IceHogs have now raised more than $70,000 in five different seasons during their jersey auction and totaled nearly $1.1 million through 20 years of their annual fundraiser. The 2018-19 jersey auction also featured an average of more than $2,000 raised for each jersey.

The Hogs will now donate a portion of the funds from their 20th Annual Jersey Auction to The Greg Lindmark Foundation. The foundation was established in honor of retired Rockford Deputy Chief Greg Lindmark, who took his own life after suffering issues related to posttraumatic stress from his line of duty as a first responder. The Greg Lindmark Foundation serves to reduce the impact of cumulative stress and trauma on first responders by providing awareness, education and confidential counseling.

For more information on the IceHogs Charitable Foundation and IceHogs charitable initiatives, visit icehogs.com/community/charitablefoundation.

ICEHOGS JERSEY AUCTION FACTS AND FIGURES:

This Season's Total: $70,525

2018-19 Highest Jersey: $6,000 (Luke Johnson)

2018-19 Average Jersey: $2,074

Largest Auction Total All-Time: $80,124 (2017-18)

Highest Jersey All-Time: $16,000 (J.F. Rivard, 2000-01)

20-Year Total: $1,090,167

20-Year Average: ~$54,508

2018-19 JERSEY AUCTION

37 Luke Johnson $6,000

1 Collin Delia $5,200

45 Anthony Louis $4,000

22 Blake Hillman $3,600

27 Andreas Martinson $2,900

14 Henri Jokiharju $2,200

28 Tyler Sikura $2,100

16 Will Pelletier $2,100

21 Jacob Nilsson $2,000

2 Andrew Campbell $2,000

39 Victor Ejdsell $1,900

20 Nathan Noel $1,800

10 Jordan Schroeder $1,800

30 Kevin Lankinen $1,700

13 Peter Holland $1,700

23 Lucas Carlsson $1,700

26 Alexandre Fortin $1,600

8 Dennis Gilbert $1,600

7 Nick Moutrey $1,600

31 Anton Forsberg $1,500

4 Chad Krys $1,500

17 Terry Broadhurst $1,400

49 Graham Knott $1,400

42 Brandon Hagel $1,400

36 Joni Tuulola $1,400

18 Dylan McLaughlin $1,300

19 Reese Johnson $1,300

Chris Chelios (eBay) $1,350

Brandon Davidson (eBay) $1,225

Matthew Highmore (eBay) $1,225

Frederik Olofsson (DASH) $1,450

Josh McArdle (DASH) $1,560

Silent Auction $2,395

Jersey Raffle $2,620

TOTAL $70,525

