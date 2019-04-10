IceHogs Raise More Than $70,000 Through Annual Jersey Auction
April 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced they have raised more than $70,000 from their annual Jersey Auction Game and Wizard Night (presented by Insurance King) on March 31. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Greg Lindmark Foundation.
The IceHogs have now raised more than $70,000 in five different seasons during their jersey auction and totaled nearly $1.1 million through 20 years of their annual fundraiser. The 2018-19 jersey auction also featured an average of more than $2,000 raised for each jersey.
The Hogs will now donate a portion of the funds from their 20th Annual Jersey Auction to The Greg Lindmark Foundation. The foundation was established in honor of retired Rockford Deputy Chief Greg Lindmark, who took his own life after suffering issues related to posttraumatic stress from his line of duty as a first responder. The Greg Lindmark Foundation serves to reduce the impact of cumulative stress and trauma on first responders by providing awareness, education and confidential counseling.
For more information on the IceHogs Charitable Foundation and IceHogs charitable initiatives, visit icehogs.com/community/charitablefoundation.
ICEHOGS JERSEY AUCTION FACTS AND FIGURES:
This Season's Total: $70,525
2018-19 Highest Jersey: $6,000 (Luke Johnson)
2018-19 Average Jersey: $2,074
Largest Auction Total All-Time: $80,124 (2017-18)
Highest Jersey All-Time: $16,000 (J.F. Rivard, 2000-01)
20-Year Total: $1,090,167
20-Year Average: ~$54,508
2018-19 JERSEY AUCTION
37 Luke Johnson $6,000
1 Collin Delia $5,200
45 Anthony Louis $4,000
22 Blake Hillman $3,600
27 Andreas Martinson $2,900
14 Henri Jokiharju $2,200
28 Tyler Sikura $2,100
16 Will Pelletier $2,100
21 Jacob Nilsson $2,000
2 Andrew Campbell $2,000
39 Victor Ejdsell $1,900
20 Nathan Noel $1,800
10 Jordan Schroeder $1,800
30 Kevin Lankinen $1,700
13 Peter Holland $1,700
23 Lucas Carlsson $1,700
26 Alexandre Fortin $1,600
8 Dennis Gilbert $1,600
7 Nick Moutrey $1,600
31 Anton Forsberg $1,500
4 Chad Krys $1,500
17 Terry Broadhurst $1,400
49 Graham Knott $1,400
42 Brandon Hagel $1,400
36 Joni Tuulola $1,400
18 Dylan McLaughlin $1,300
19 Reese Johnson $1,300
Chris Chelios (eBay) $1,350
Brandon Davidson (eBay) $1,225
Matthew Highmore (eBay) $1,225
Frederik Olofsson (DASH) $1,450
Josh McArdle (DASH) $1,560
Silent Auction $2,395
Jersey Raffle $2,620
TOTAL $70,525
Next Home Game: Sunday, April 14 vs. Milwaukee Admirals | 6 p.m.
The IceHogs host their regular season home finale with a divisional showdown against the Milwaukee Admirals. The contest is fan appreciation night, and the first 2,500 fans receive a free team photo, courtesy of American Solutions for Business. In addition, the Hogs will host former head coach Steve Martinson and the UHL's Colonial Cup.
