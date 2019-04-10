Marlies Visit Senators for Midweek Matchup

The Toronto Marlies kick off their final week of regular season action tonight in Belleville, for a divisional matchup against the Senators.

While the Marlies have secured their spot in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs, this game has major playoff implications for Belleville Senators who are fighting for their postseason lives. The Senators currently sit in fifth place in the North Division with 80 points, one point behind the Cleveland Monsters.

The Marlies will have their work cut out for them against a hungry Belleville team who are coming into tonight's game fresh off a big 3-1 win over the Monsters. The Senators currently hold a 7-3 lead in the season series against Toronto, and five of the 10 meetings between these Ontario rivals have required an overtime or shootout decision. The Senators have edged the Marlies twice in overtime and once in regulation in their last three meetings, all of which were played in Toronto. Being on the road could prove beneficial to the Marlies who have seen a lot of success this season (22-9-3-3) when playing away from the Coliseum.

Players to watch: Jeremy Bracco registered two points on Saturday and has recorded 28 points (7 goals, 21 assists) in his last 22 games. He is tied for the AHL lead in points (77). With a goal on Saturday, Chris Mueller hit a career-high for power play goals (16) in a season. Mueller has 65 points (33 goals, 32 assists) in 58 games this season. Belleville rookie Drake Batherson has registered a point in every game he's appeared in against the Marlies this season. He has recorded 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in eight games against Toronto and leads the Senators with 58 points (22 goals, 36 assists).

Puck drops at 7:00 PM on AHLTV.

Head to Head (2018-19 Regular Season)

38-23-8-4 Overall Record 36-29-3-5

3-4-3-0 Head To Head 7-1-1-1

Loss 1 Streak Win 1

242 Goals For 221

233 Goals Against 219

22.4% Power Play Percentage 18.0%

81.3% Penalty Kill Percentage 76.1%

C. Mueller (33) Leading Goal Scorer D. Batherson (22)

J. Bracco (77) Leading Points Scorer D. Batherson (58)

M. Hutchinson (16) Wins Leader M. Hogberg (20)

