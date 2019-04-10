Stockton Begins Final Week of Season Wednesday against Ontario

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Arena: Stockton Arena

Date: Wednesday, April 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch the game on AHLTV or at watch parties at Channel Brewing Co. or Port City Bar & Grill. Stockton's radio call of the game is available on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter @AHLHeat. Stay tuned after the game for the Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game for a chance to win a puck signed by Marcus Hogstrom.

TONIGHT

The Stockton Heat begin the final week of the season with the first of a home-and-home against Ontario, Wednesday night at Stockton Arena. The Heat have three games remaining for the 2018/19 season, two of which will be played against the Reign.

Stockton has dominated the season series, thus far, owning a 5-2-1-0 edge against the Pacific Division counterpart and boasts a 3-0-1-0 advantage at Stockton Arena entering Wednesday night's tilt.

OFFENSE EXPLODES

Stockton's offense erupted on Sunday to the tune of a 6-2 win over the Manitoba Moose, which took the first of last weekend's twin bill by a 1-0 final on Saturday. In the comfortable win, the Heat found the back of the net five times during the second period - a new season high for Stockton for scores in a frame.

LOMBERGINI MERCY

Ryan Lomberg led the charge on Sunday, depositing a pair of goals and dropping the gloves in the 6-2 victory. His two-goal effort was his third of the season, all coming in Stockton's last 14 games as he maintained his hot hand on the offensive end.

IT'S ALL GRAVY

Tyler Graovac continued his career year in scoring goals with his 23rd of the season on Sunday, finding the back of the net on the power play in the second period. Graovac is now tied with Kerby Rychel for the team lead in goals entering the final three games of the campaign, with two coming against Ontario and one against Bakersfield. In seven games against the Reign this season, Graovac has three goals.

PARS FOR THE COURSE

Tyler Parsons has been sharp in each of his last two appearances, an impressive feat as the first came after more than six weeks between starts with Stockton riding the hot hand of Jon Gillies. Parsons has pieced together back-to-back 36-save games between the pipes over the last two weeks, owning a save percentage of .935 in those two wins.

GILLIES GOES TO CALGARY

Netminder Jon Gillies was recalled by the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, joining the team for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Gillies had put together quite a run to close out his season with Stockton, earning starts in 15 of the Heat's last 17 and going 9-5-0-1 in that span.

FILLING IT UP

The Heat have set a new franchise high for goals in a season, currently sitting with 227 goals on the year to beat the previous high of 212 that was set during the 2016-17 season. Stockton's high-powered attack averages 3.49 goals per game, third-best in the AHL.

SCHUENEMAN'S FIRST

Corey Schueneman registered his first professional goal in Sunday's win, picking a corner to beat Mikhail Berdin in the 6-2 win. The forward joined the Heat on an ATO on March 22 after completing his collegiate career at Western Michigan, and he has since appeared in three games.

