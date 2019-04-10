Monsters Sign Defenseman Keoni Texeira to Pro Tryout Contract

April 10, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that the team signed defenseman Keoni Texeira to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. A 6'0", 209 lb. left-handed native of Fontana, CA, Texeira, 22, supplied 7-39-46 with 62 penalty minutes and a -19 rating in 70 appearances for the ECHL's Wichita Thunder this season in the first professional action of his career.

In the Major Junior ranks, Texeira notched 39-104-143 with 215 penalty minutes and a +56 rating in 344 appearances for the WHL's Portland Winterhawks spanning five seasons from 2013-18.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Thursday home clash vs. the Charlotte Checkers with full coverage, live from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, underway at 7:00 pm on Alt 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.