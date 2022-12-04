Iowa Shuts out Chicago in McIntyre's 250th AHL Game, 7-0

December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild exploded for three first period goals Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Arena, defeating the Chicago Wolves by a 7-0 score. Zane McIntyre recorded 28 saves to shut out the visitors in his 250th career AHL game. Sammy Walker recorded a goal, two assists, and his first professional fight in the victory. Adam Beckman set a professional career high in points with two goals and an assist.

Ty Ronning and the Wild struck first on the power play. Damien Giroux and Dakota Mermis combined to set up Ronning in the right circle, who faked a shot before pulling a toe drag inside the corner and firing a shot over Cale Morris (24 saves) at 3:29 of the first period.

Walker extended Iowa's lead to 2-0 at 7:32 of the first period with his 10th goal of the season. After Beckman tipped a Steven Fogarty shot off the crossbar, Walker deposited the puck into the empty net.

Walker fought Jamieson Rees a few minutes later, then picked up an assist after his penalty expired. With just under two minutes remaining in the opening frame, Walker received an outlet feed from Mermis and found Beckman streaking through the middle. Beckman chipped a forehand shot short side over the glove of Morris at 18:52.

The Wild led 3-0 after 20 minutes and held a 15-10 shot advantage.

McIntyre took his turn in the spotlight during the second period, making 14 saves and denying a pair of Wolves opportunities with full left pad extensions.

The Wild added two goals late in the second period to take a 5-0 lead into the second intermission. Ryan O'Rourke set up Simon Johansson at the right point for a shot that ricocheted off Morris and onto the stick of Tanner Kaspick, who made it 4-0 at 17:58. Just 36 seconds later, Dakota Mermis sent a puck through the neutral zone to Michael Milne, who found the back of the net with a wrister on the rush.

Iowa carried a 5-0 lead into the third period. The Wolves outshot the Wild 14-8 in the second period.

Kevin Conley gave the Wild a 6-0 lead at 3:30 of the third period. Brandon Baddock snapped a pass through the slot to Conley in the right circle who then fired it over Morris for his second goal of the season. Daemon Hunt was also credited with an assist on the goal.

The Wild sealed the victory in the last minute with another power play tally from Beckman to make the final score 7-0. Walker and Joe Hicketts picked up assists on the play.

Iowa outshot Chicago 31-28. The Wild went 3-for-5 on the power play while the Wolves went 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

The Iowa Wild travel to Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to face the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6:00 p.m. CST.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10thâ¯anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10thâ¯anniversary season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.â¯

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.