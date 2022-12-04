Belleville Sens Fall to Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum

December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators' Antoine Bibeau and Cole Reinhardt in action

(Belleville Senators) Belleville Senators' Antoine Bibeau and Cole Reinhardt in action(Belleville Senators)

TORONTO, ON - The Belleville Senators concluded their three-in-three weekend with a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Marlies on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Toronto opened the scoring 28 seconds into the contest as Noel Hoefenmayer found the back of the net with a point shot. Later in the frame, the Marlies extended their advantage on the power play through a Bobby McCann redirection to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Toronto continued their impressive play in the middle stanza when Zach O'Brien finished a cross-crease pass to make it 3-0 after forty minutes of play.

In the third, the Senators ended Joseph Woll's shutout bid as Jarid Lukosevicius got Belleville on the scoreboard at the 4:03 mark of the stanza after he put home a rebound off the end boards. Despite a late push, the Sens couldn't draw any closer in the final frame as the Marlies held on to secure the home victory.

The Senators return to action next Wednesday when they visit the Toronto Marlies for a 7:00 puck drop.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 0/3 |Penalty Kill: 4/5

Fast Facts:

Antoine Bibeau made 24 saves.

Jarid Lukosevicius has four goals in his last three games.

Lassi Thomson has assists in back-to-back games.

Ticket info: Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games are available via Ticketmaster or at the CAA Arena Box Office.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.