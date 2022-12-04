Wolf Pack Visit Bruins for First of Ten Meetings this Season

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude a back-to-back weekend this afternoon with a trip to Providence to take on the Bruins for the first time this season.

Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bruins this season, and the first of five at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The sides will not meet again until January 14th at the XL Center. The Wolf Pack and Bruins will meet five times in the month of January, with the final meeting of the season coming on April 8th back in Providence.

The sides met ten times during the 2021-22 season. The Wolf Pack posted a record of 4-4-2-0, while the Bruins went 6-1-1-2.

In the last meeting on April 4th, in Providence, the Bruins skated away with a 4-3 overtime victory. Joona Koppanen opened the scoring 13:22 into the hockey game, but Cristiano DiGiacinto and Nick Merkley would score 2:38 and 8:05 into the second period to put the Wolf Pack ahead. Matt Filipe tied the game 2-2 at 10:48 of the second, while Oskar Steen restored the Bruins lead 11:19 into the third period.

Patrick Khodorenko tied the affair 17:24 into the third, forcing overtime and securing a point for the Wolf Pack. Steven Fogarty would net the winner just 46 seconds into overtime to give the Bruins the win, however.

Hartford's last victory against the Bruins came on February 25th by a final score of 5-2 at the XL Center. The Bruins, meanwhile, have won each of the last two meetings between the foes. Hartford's last victory in Providence was a 2-1 overtime decision on November 13th, 2021. Anthony Greco scored the winning goal.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped a 3-2 decision to the Rockford IceHogs last night at the XL Center. The IceHogs built a 3-0 lead on goals by Dylan Sikura, Cole Guttman, and Lukas Reichel. Bobby Trivigno got the Wolf Pack on the board 6:06 into the third period, while Brandon Scanlin blasted home his first career goal at 19:55 to get the Wolf Pack within one. The loss was Hartford's fourth in a row.

Tim Gettinger (6 g, 4 a) and Andy Welinski (3 g, 7 a) lead the Wolf Pack in scoring with ten points each on the season. Gettinger, meanwhile, leads the Wolf Pack in goals with six.

The parent New York Rangers yesterday assigned defenseman Zac Jones to the Wolf Pack. He made his AHL season debut last night. The Rangers also recalled defenseman Ben Harpur and forward Jonny Brodzinski from the Wolf Pack.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins used a pair of third period goals to storm back and knock off the Springfield Thunderbirds by a final score of 2-1 last night on home ice. Nikita Alexandrov opened the scoring 2:46 into the second period, scoring the only goal of the first forty minutes. Vinni Letteri tied the game with his tenth goal of the season 10:15 into the third, while Justin Brazeau put the Bruins ahead for good at 17:05.

The win was the Bruins third in their last four games.

Letteri leads the Bruins in scoring with 20 points (10 g, 10 a) in his first season with the club. Rookie forward Luke Toporowski is second on the club with 17 points (9 g, 8 a). Letteri's ten goals are also tops on the team.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 2:50 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr. To listen to Alex's call of the game, click the 'away audio' option when selecting today's game.

The Pack is back at the XL Center this Wednesday night when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms make the first of two visits this season. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

