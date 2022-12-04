Roadrunners' Bokondji Imama, Jan Jenik Suspended
December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Tucson Roadrunners forward Bokondji Imamahas been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game at San Jose on Dec. 3.
In addition, Tucson forward Jan Jenik has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in the same game. Jenik was assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21.
Imama and Jenik will both miss Tucson's game today (Dec. 4) at San Jose.
Imama will also miss Tucson's games Friday (Dec. 9) and Saturday (Dec. 10) vs. Ontario; and Dec. 13 vs. Coachella Valley.
