Wolves Fall to Wild 7-0
December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a two-game trip to Iowa with a 7-0 loss to the Wild on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena.
A day after the Wolves throttled the Wild 4-0 in the first of the back-to-back games, Iowa turned the tables, getting two goals from Adam Beckman and one each from five different teammates as well as a strong effort in net from Zane McIntyre to earn the split.
The Wild opened the scoring on Ty Ronning's power-play goal early in the first period and a short time later, Iowa cashed in on another man advantage when Sammy Walker found the back of the net.
The Wild increased the lead to 3-0 on Adam Beckman's goal in the waning moments of the first.
Late in the second, Tanner Kaspick and Michael Milne scored 32 seconds apart to make it 5-0 heading into the third.
It became a six-goal Iowa advantage in the third on Kevin Conley's score and Beckman completed the scoring late in the period with a power-play goal.
Wolves goaltender Cale Morris (24 saves) suffered the loss while McIntyre (28 saves) earned the shutout for Iowa.
Chicago, which had its three-game road winning streak snapped, dropped to 6-10-2-0 while the Wild improved to 9-7-2-2.
Up next: The Wolves will face the Stars in Texas on Friday (7 p.m., AHLTV).
