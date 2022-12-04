Wolves Fall to Wild 7-0

December 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a two-game trip to Iowa with a 7-0 loss to the Wild on Sunday at Wells Fargo Arena.

A day after the Wolves throttled the Wild 4-0 in the first of the back-to-back games, Iowa turned the tables, getting two goals from Adam Beckman and one each from five different teammates as well as a strong effort in net from Zane McIntyre to earn the split.

The Wild opened the scoring on Ty Ronning's power-play goal early in the first period and a short time later, Iowa cashed in on another man advantage when Sammy Walker found the back of the net.

The Wild increased the lead to 3-0 on Adam Beckman's goal in the waning moments of the first.

Late in the second, Tanner Kaspick and Michael Milne scored 32 seconds apart to make it 5-0 heading into the third.

It became a six-goal Iowa advantage in the third on Kevin Conley's score and Beckman completed the scoring late in the period with a power-play goal.

Wolves goaltender Cale Morris (24 saves) suffered the loss while McIntyre (28 saves) earned the shutout for Iowa.

Chicago, which had its three-game road winning streak snapped, dropped to 6-10-2-0 while the Wild improved to 9-7-2-2.

Up next: The Wolves will face the Stars in Texas on Friday (7 p.m., AHLTV).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.